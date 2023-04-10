Apartment in New Building Westwood By Imtiaz
About the complex
The spacious fully furnished WESTWOOD Residence studio with an area of 59 sq.m offers a hospitable lobby of the main entrance and an amazing pool, a children's pool on and an ultra-modern gym, parking for residents and guests. Located 4 minutes walk from the metro. 15 minutes from Marina. with a metro line you can reach anywhere. The best place to stay or invest.
Payment Dates:
Initial payment: 65342.50 USD to the owner
June 05, 2023 - 5% - 7329 USD to the developer
September 05, 2023 - 5% - 7329 USD to the developer
upon completion - 15% - 21986 USD to the developer
after completion - 45% - 65959 USD to the developer
additional payments: DLD - 4%
Commission - 2%
Service - 548 USD