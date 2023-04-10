  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building Westwood By Imtiaz

Dubai, UAE
from € 187,622
Apartment in New Building Westwood By Imtiaz
About the complex

The spacious fully furnished WESTWOOD Residence studio with an area of 59 sq.m offers a hospitable lobby of the main entrance and an amazing pool, a children's pool on and an ultra-modern gym, parking for residents and guests. Located 4 minutes walk from the metro. 15 minutes from Marina. with a metro line you can reach anywhere. The best place to stay or invest.

Payment Dates:

 Initial payment: 65342.50 USD to the owner

                          June 05, 2023 - 5% - 7329 USD to the developer
                   September 05, 2023 - 5% - 7329 USD to the developer
                       upon completion - 15% - 21986 USD to the developer
                 after completion - 45% - 65959 USD to the developer


additional payments: DLD - 4%

                                        Commission - 2%

                                Service - 548 USD

Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Riviera IV with a swimming pool, green areas and a picturesque view in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Pool & Landscape view | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Design Quarter | D3
Dubai, UAE
Apart - hotel New Dubai Gate 1, LAKE ELUCIO
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer you 3 bedroom apartment, located in Marina Shores, Dubai Marina.

Marina Shores by Emaar consisting of many luxurious units. This high-rise tower is constructed on the last plot in the marina & offers a variety of unique opportunities

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,848 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Maid room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Water activity
  • Hospital
  • Community Hall
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Tennis & Basketball Court

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa ( 20 mins )
  • Downtown Dubai ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 25 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 25 mins )
  • Deira Twin Towers ( 30 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a minimum yield of 7.5% in a luxury hotel complex Five Palm on the beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

First-class apart-hotel right on the beach offers its guests restaurants, swimming pools, SPA, places for business meetings, banquets and parties. This place is famous for its 150-meter sandy beach and night club on the roof of the building.

The complex includes 470 luxurious rooms, which are furnished with exquisite furniture. The windows offer stunning views of the sea, harbor and city.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • fitted kitchen
  • full-length windows
  • king-size beds
  • high-speed internet
  • finest marble
  • bathrooms all feature a separate bath and shower
Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

40% of the income is distributed to the owners under the pool system.

The average yield for the last year was 7.5% net. In 2022, a yield of 9-10% is expected.

The owner has the right to stay in the room 14 days a year.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • The complex is located right at the "base" of the palm, next to Dubai Marina.
  • Dubai Internet City is only 5 km away.
  • The nearest golf course is 7 km away.
  • Hospital - 8.5 km away.
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 14 km away.
  • International airport - 40 km away.
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in JVC, known as North 43 by Naseeb Group.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Amenities & Facilities;
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Fully Furnished
  • BUA; 718 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Jacuzzi
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Concierge
  • Housekeeping
  • Music room
  • Games lounge
  • Study & Conference room
  • Wifi connection in all public areas
  • Leisure & family area
  • Sports court
  • Kid’s play area
  • Walking trails
  • Barbeque area
  • Community View
  • Lush green parks
  • Mosque
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Parking areas

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 10 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 10 mins
  • Downtown – 15 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

