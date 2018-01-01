  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 325,036

Dubai, UAE
from € 325,036
About the complex
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features a large lounge area and green areas, gyms, swimming pools, a basketball court, a yoga area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.

Completion - October, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the center of Dubai, close to the places of interest, restaurants, shops, malls, within walking distance of Burj Khalifa.

  • Downtown Dubai - 5 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • Amenities & facilities on offer are some of the best
  • Serene & tranquil environment for relaxed living space
  • Premium interiors & high-end fittings
  • Great views of the surrounding areas & access to a private beach
  • A few distance away from Dubai Creek Marina

Amenities & Facilites;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 682 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 2 Bed
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

WELCOME TO THE PRIME HOTEL OF LIFE NONALEKO FROM THE DUBA — CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS CENTER.

Sobha Creek Vistas consists of two exquisite towers located near the lively center of Dubai, with high-quality finishes and unique charm, which has no equal.
Enjoy a new level of luxury at the exclusive address. The height of modern life in 64 floors of world-class craftsmanship.
Custom-made residences with windows at full height to maximize the all-encompassing view.
Immerse yourself in an ultra-modern pool or work on tanning lines by the — pool.
Be better thanks to a fully equipped gym that promises exceptional conditions designed to relieve day stress every day.
Catch the pulse of a city where relaxation and pleasure are organically intertwined with magical moments in the Hartland community.

The main characteristics of the object:

- 2 bedroom
- 3 bathrooms

- Size: 1289 sq. Ft.
- selected parking
place
- children's and adult pool

- gym
- children's playground 

-investment opportunities

Location:
- 15 min to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- near the reserve Ras al-Khor 
- two schools in Sobha Hartland
Apartment building 3BR | Mykonos | Dubai Studio City
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 52%
  • On Handover – 1%
  • Post Handover – 32%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,476 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Dining area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Private pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins
  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins
  • Global Village – 10 mins
  • IMG World Of Adventure – 10 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

