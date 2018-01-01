Residential complex New high-rise residence The Edge with swimming pools and a panoramic view close to the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 325,036
1 / 19
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features a large lounge area and green areas, gyms, swimming pools, a basketball court, a yoga area, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.
Completion - October, 2026.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the center of Dubai, close to the places of interest, restaurants, shops, malls, within walking distance of Burj Khalifa.
- Downtown Dubai - 5 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
- Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
- Airport - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes