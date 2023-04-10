Residential complex Sobha Crest Grande

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Best payment plans / Direct water view / Smart home / Best location
Luxurious 1-bedroom apartment of 69 square meters. m in Hartland with lush green spaces, world-class amenities and many appetizing eateries, shopping centers and entertainment venues.

renting out in March 2025 fully furnished, ready to move in.

Payment Dates:

    Initial pltage:

                                                                       129582.46 USD to the owner

                                                              twenty% - 75419.18 USD to the developer

                                        03/29/2025 - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer

6 months from the date of completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer
12 months from the date of completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer
18 months from the date of completion-- 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer
24 months from completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer


additional payments: DLD - 4%

                                        Commission - 2%

                                Service - 548 USD

New building location
Dubai, UAE
