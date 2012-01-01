  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 1,700,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 2,204 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

Locations Nearby;

  • MBR Al Maktoum City – 05 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
  • Global Village – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

