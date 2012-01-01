Apartment in New Building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington.
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 2,204 Sqft
- Powder room
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Open Kitchen
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Emergency exits
- Fire facilities
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Barbeque area
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Sports court
- Fitness centre
- Sunken Seating
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Pet area
- Splash pad
- Outdoor games zone
- Hotel-like drop off area
- Cinema room
Locations Nearby;
- MBR Al Maktoum City – 05 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
- Jumeirah Beach – 15 mins
- Global Village – 20 mins
