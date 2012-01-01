  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington

Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington

Dubai, UAE
from € 633,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington
1 / 12 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,375 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Meydan – 2.7Km
  • The Polo Residence – 3.3Km
  • Healthcare city phase 2 – 3.7Km
  • Business Bay – 3.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington

Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a high-rise residence Nobles Towers, close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a new residence Upside with a swimming pool and conference rooms, in the modern district of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building vida marina residence
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from € 633,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Golf Gate | Damac Hills
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Gate by Damac Properties

Key Highlights;

  • Located at the pristine Damac Hills community
  • Prime location with easy access to key landmarks
  • Residences with tasteful design interiors & lavish fittings
  • Attractive & flexible payment plan options
  • Access to exclusive amenities & facilities

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Study room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Garden
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Tennis court

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Remraam – 2.3Km
  • Studio City – 2.4Km
  • Motor City – 2.6Km
  • Mudon – 2.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Peninsula Five | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 5%
  • During Construction – 35%
  • On Handover – 60%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,352 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Sports court
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Garden & Park
  • Hospital
  • Green surrounding

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Torino | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 Bedroom apartments, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • Till Handover – 29%
  • Post Handover – 51%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 624 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
  • Green surrounding
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor Cinema
  • Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
  • Party Hall
  • Lazy River
  • Plunge slide
  • Yoga deck
  • Gazebo
  • Pets zone

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 1.4Km
  • Motor City – 2.5Km
  • Studio City – 3.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go