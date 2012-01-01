Apartment in New Building Studio | The Highbury | MBR City
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present a studio, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington
Key Highlights;
- Easy accessibility to key landmarks & destinations
- Finest amenities & services are available within the development
- Luxury finishing & creative designs residences at service
- Green environment surrounded with captivating views
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 425 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Emergency exits
- Fire facilities
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Barbeque area
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Sports court
- Fitness centre
- Sunken Seating
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Pet area
- Splash pad
- Outdoor games zone
- Hotel-like drop off area
- Cinema room
