  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills

Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills

Dubai, UAE
from € 337,718
Share using:
QR
Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Spacious apartment with 1 bedroom 792sq. Fut, in the very center of Dubai Hills Estate, Southern District. A minute from the center. surrounded by greenery, a beautiful view of the park outside. There is a children's playground, sports amenities in the open, a golf course and shops.

renting out in December 2025 fully furnished, ready to move in.

50% down payment. with a very flexible payment plan.

Payment Dates:

Initial payment 50%: 145309.32 USD to the owner

                                                   64158.36 USD to the developer

                 08/21/2024 - 10% - 32079.18 USD to the developer

                 01/06/2025 - 10% - 32079.18 USD to the developer

                 12/15/2025 - 30% - 96236.99 USD to the developer


additional payments: DLD - 4%

                                        Commission - 2%

 

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Seslia Residence with a swimming pool and a gym close to Palm Jumeirah, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Modern residence Luna close to all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Bluewaters Bay | meraas
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Gated complex of villas Hartland II Villas with an international school and green areas, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills
Dubai, UAE
from € 337,718
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex The Portman residential complex with a swimming pool and lounge areas close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer cozy apartments with parking spaces.

The residence features lounge areas, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a steam bath and a sauna, a children's play room, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen and wardrobes
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Hugh ceilings
  • Built-in appliances
  • Modern breakfast counter
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Frame - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 25 minutes
  • Expo2020 - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 12 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Dubai World Trade Centre - 28 minutes
  • DIFC Financial Center - 26 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Vida Residence | Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Vida Residence by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,767 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Retail & Dining outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • A la Carte Services
  • Valet parking
  • On-demand service
  • Dining in the Building
  • Sunset views
  • Bar

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Jaddaf – 2.5Km
  • Healthcare City Phase 2 – 2.9Km
  • Culture Village – 3.0Km
  • Al Kifaf – 6.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

New Launch

Q-Gardens-Lofts - By AYS developers in Jumeirah Village Circle, located next to FIVE JVC Hotel

Total units: 191

B+G+5P+17+R
✅Studios 
✅1BED+laundry or study
✅2BED+laundry+Study
✅2BED Duplex+laundry+study or Maid/2 options of Plung pool+private garden 
✅3BED Duplex+laundry+Study+Maid
✅4BED Duplex+Laundy+Study+Maid+ Plung pool+private garden

——————

All units are semi Furnished 
Kitchen Italian Appliances 

——————

There’s the option of 3years and 5years payment plan:
-20% down payment 
-1% monthly 

Completion 2024

——————
*ROOFTOP AMENITIES & SERVICES​*

Indoor fitness area🏋🏻‍♀️
Infinity rooftop pool and kids pool 🏊🏽‍♀️
Indoor kids’ play area
Outdoor bbq and dining🍖
Cinema room🎥
Gaming room🏓

Realting.com
Go