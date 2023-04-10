Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills
About the complex
Spacious apartment with 1 bedroom 792sq. Fut, in the very center of Dubai Hills Estate, Southern District. A minute from the center. surrounded by greenery, a beautiful view of the park outside. There is a children's playground, sports amenities in the open, a golf course and shops.
renting out in December 2025 fully furnished, ready to move in.
50% down payment. with a very flexible payment plan.
Payment Dates:
Initial payment 50%: 145309.32 USD to the owner
64158.36 USD to the developer
08/21/2024 - 10% - 32079.18 USD to the developer
01/06/2025 - 10% - 32079.18 USD to the developer
12/15/2025 - 30% - 96236.99 USD to the developer
additional payments: DLD - 4%
Commission - 2%