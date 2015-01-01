  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 3BR | Mykonos | Dubai Studio City

Dubai, UAE
from € 524,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 52%
  • On Handover – 1%
  • Post Handover – 32%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,476 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Dining area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Private pool
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins
  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins
  • Global Village – 10 mins
  • IMG World Of Adventure – 10 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

