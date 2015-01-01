  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 283,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan
1 / 15 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 52%
  • On Handover – 1%
  • Post Handover – 32%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 845 Sqft
  • Studio city view
  • Private Pool
  • Powder room
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Damac Hills – 1.7Km
  • Motor City – 1.7Km
  • Sports City – 2.4Km
  • Victory Heights – 3.1Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan

Similar complexes
Apartment building Beach Vista, DUBAI HARBOUR
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Ocean House | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Oxford Boulevard | JVC
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 283,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Mykonos | Samana
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present a studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana

Key Highlights;

  • An exclusive new development ensures with resort-style amenities
  • Investment-friendly development ensures great ROI
  • Leisure deck with infinity pool & water features
  • Resort-style amenities including jacuzzi & outdoor cinema

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 436 Sqft
  • Private Pool
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-rise residence Palm Beach Tower by Nakheel, with direct access to beach, near Dubai Marina and Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious new apartments and penthouses with a panoramic view.

The residence features a gym, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a yoga studio, a spa area, an outdoor infinity pool, a private access to the beach, a park and a promenade, a boat jetty, a lounge area, a cafe.

Completion - 1 quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 10 minutes - Dubai Marina
  • 20 minutes - Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall
  • 25 minutes - International Airport
Apartment building 3BR | Lamtara | Madinat Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Lamtara, MJL, Dubai.

Lamtara by Dubai Holding is residential building offering amazing units that are built with tranquil spacious & tastefully appointed building, it also has contemporary designed lobby lounges for its residents.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 80%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,815 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Dressing
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • 24/7 Security
  • Beach access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Green Surrounding
  • Gym
  • Health Care Centre
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • School & Institute
  • Water activity
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go