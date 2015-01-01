Apartment in New Building 1BR | Mykonos | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 15%
- During Construction – 52%
- On Handover – 1%
- Post Handover – 32%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 845 Sqft
- Studio city view
- Private Pool
- Powder room
- Open Kitchen
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Outdoor Gym area
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Garden
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Schools & Institute
- Sports court
- Supermarket & Shopping area
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Damac Hills – 1.7Km
- Motor City – 1.7Km
- Sports City – 2.4Km
- Victory Heights – 3.1Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284