Apartment in New Building Studio | Mykonos | Samana
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present a studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana
Key Highlights;
- An exclusive new development ensures with resort-style amenities
- Investment-friendly development ensures great ROI
- Leisure deck with infinity pool & water features
- Resort-style amenities including jacuzzi & outdoor cinema
Amenities & Facilities;
- Studio
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 436 Sqft
- Private Pool
- Open Kitchen
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Swimming pool
- Outdoor Gym area
- Barbeque area
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & Park area
- Garden
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Spa & Sauna room
- Fitness centre
- Schools & Institute
- Sports court
- Supermarket & Shopping area
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284