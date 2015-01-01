  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 201,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present a studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Mykonos by Samana

Key Highlights;

  • An exclusive new development ensures with resort-style amenities
  • Investment-friendly development ensures great ROI
  • Leisure deck with infinity pool & water features
  • Resort-style amenities including jacuzzi & outdoor cinema

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 436 Sqft
  • Private Pool
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor Gym area
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Garden
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Supermarket & Shopping area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building Studio | Mykonos | Samana

Other complexes
Apartment building Safa One: Ultra Luxury Homes in Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Damac properties

Luxury apartments at Safa Park inspired by nature

Come home to a place where natural brilliance meets emerald elegance across two stunning towers.

Safa One is a tropical paradise at the pinnacle of luxury opening onto breath-taking views as far as the eye can see.
 
Be it the refinement of a 1 bedroom home in Tower B or an ultra-luxurious 2 or 3 bedroom suite with personal splash pool in Tower A, Safa One sets a new standard in sophistication.

Welcome to the nature of luxury. Welcome to Safa One.

Safa One by de GRISOGONO rises along Dubai's illustrious Sheikh Zayed Road at the edge of the evergreen Safa Park.

Opening onto scenic views of the city and the sea, Safa One is surrounded by Dubai's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks, Business Bay and the timeless community of Jumeira.  

Minutes away from Safa One are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk and Box Park as well as Jumeira Beach.
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Heights | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal heights by Damac Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,315 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Leisure & Park areas
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 10 mins
  • Ras Al Khor Sanctuary – 15 mins
  • Dubai Health care city – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential development with one of the best golf courses and facilities for residents.

The first of its kind in the Middle East, the International Golf Club is a spectacularly landscaped 18-hole golf course designed by 2016 Olympic Course Architect Gil Hans. The exclusive clubhouse has high-end restaurants and a spacious pro shop which offers the latest in golf clothing and accessories.

The complex features apartments with spacious and bright interiors, large windows and terraces overlooking the golf course, park and water bodies.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also has tennis courts, a skate park, a park for specific events and activities, and a place to walk and relax with trees, trails, streams and tranquil lakes.

Location and nearby infrastructure

DAMAC Hills is an eco-friendly and tranquil area offering a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, yet only a short drive from Dubai's main attractions and business centres.

Nearby there are a medical centre, a grocery shop, a school with the latest international study programmes and Carrefour supermarket.

