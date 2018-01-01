  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 345,164
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The 1 to 3 bedroom apartments at Cedar are located in a stylish apartment complex with 4 buildings that rise above the busy central square.

Private balconies and terraces let in plenty of natural light and contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the lush park outside.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, and a lush lawn where residents can lead a relaxing holiday.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.

Nearby:

  • 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
  • 15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
  • Wildlife sanctuary
  • Pink Flamingo House
  • Yacht Club
  • Vida Hotel
  • Address Hotel
  • 700 Metre long beach
  • Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Jomana | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Belmont Residences modern residential complex in a quiet and peaceful area with parks and schools, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New guarded residence Creek Beach Grove with a private beach and a fitness center, in the prestigious area of Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence DG1 with swimming pools near the places of interest, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Ready for rent and residence visa apartments LIV Residence, close to the sea and the beach, with views of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 345,164
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | The Highbury | MBR City
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present a studio, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington

Key Highlights;

  • Easy accessibility to key landmarks & destinations
  • Finest amenities & services are available within the development
  • Luxury finishing & creative designs residences at service
  • Green environment surrounded with captivating views

Amenities & Facilities;

  • Studio
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 425 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | The Highbury | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The Highbury by Ellington

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,375 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Open Kitchen
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Emergency exits
  • Fire facilities
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Sports court
  • Fitness centre
  • Sunken Seating
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Pet area
  • Splash pad
  • Outdoor games zone
  • Hotel-like drop off area
  • Cinema room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Meydan – 2.7Km
  • The Polo Residence – 3.3Km
  • Healthcare city phase 2 – 3.7Km
  • Business Bay – 3.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Liva | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer an amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Liva, Town Square, Dubai.

Liva by Nshama is a residential development, offering the most luxurious units. It gives the residents a lifestyle that is both comfortable & convenient the project satisfies all the needs & requirements

 

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 795 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure area
  • Park & Garden ( Town Square Park )
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Swimming pool
  • Tennis & Basketball Court
  • Cycling, Jogging & Running track
  • Schools & Institute
  • Sports court

Location Nearby;

  • EXPO 2020 ( 20 mins )
  • Burj Al Arab ( 25 mins )
  • Dubai Marina ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 30 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 35 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 30 mins )
  • Dubai Mall ( 35 mins )

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 25%
  • On Handover – 15%
  • Post Handover – 50%

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go