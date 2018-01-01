Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

The 1 to 3 bedroom apartments at Cedar are located in a stylish apartment complex with 4 buildings that rise above the busy central square.

Private balconies and terraces let in plenty of natural light and contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the lush park outside.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, and a lush lawn where residents can lead a relaxing holiday.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.

Nearby: