Residential complex Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 322,566
Savanna is a one, two and three-bedroom apartment complex next to a verdant park. Elegantly designed buildings occupy the neighbourhood with world-class facilities and an extensive road network provides easy access to the best attractions in Dubai and beyond.Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, an outdoor cinema and a lush lawn where residents can have a relaxing day.Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.
Nearby:
- 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
- 15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
- Wildlife sanctuary
- Pink Flamingo House
- Yacht Club
- Vida Hotel
- Address Hotel
- 700 Metre long beach
- Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
Dubai, UAE
