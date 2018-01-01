  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 322,566
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Savanna is a one, two and three-bedroom apartment complex next to a verdant park. Elegantly designed buildings occupy the neighbourhood with world-class facilities and an extensive road network provides easy access to the best attractions in Dubai and beyond.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, an outdoor cinema and a lush lawn where residents can have a relaxing day.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.

Nearby:

  • 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
  • 15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
  • Wildlife sanctuary
  • Pink Flamingo House
  • Yacht Club
  • Vida Hotel
  • Address Hotel
  • 700 Metre long beach
  • Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Cavalli Couture | Ultra Luxury Branded Homes
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | 17 Icon Bay | Prime location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 322,566
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Centurion Residencies, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Apartment
  • Size - 1,494 sqft
  • No. of bedrooms - 2 Bed
  • No. of bathrooms - 3 Bath
  • 30 min from Downtown
  • 35 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant
  • Reference no. COIN-CNTR-22

Features

Balcony

Built-in Wardrobes

Central A/C

Children's Play Area

Covered Parking

Shared Gym

Shared Pool

About area

The Mediterranean-inspired architecture is infused with contemporary style design giving Centurion Residences a taste of mixed culture and era. Simple details like the stucco facade walls are broken by balconies and decks covered by wood trellis proving shade and a perfectly manicured landscape. The courtyard placed in the center balances the design and intrigues the senses with a pool and garden for any time one wishes to swim or stroll in nature.

 
Apartment building 3BR | La Voile | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in La Voile by Meraas in La Mer

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,880 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store-area
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Open Kitchen
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Lobby, lift & waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Fitness centre
  • Shopping & Supermarket area
  • Sports court
  • Sea views
  • Beach access
  • Marina & Yacht club
  • Beach volleyball
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Walking trails
  • Community Views

Location Nearby;

  • La Mer Beach – 05 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 10 mins
  • City Walk – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New residence LIV Marina with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new apartments for resident visa and rental income. There is also a furnished penthouse. Some flats offer a view of the marina, and some - a sea view. All apartments have balconies.

The residence features around-the-clock security, concierge, a lounge area, swimming pools for children and adults, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a yoga studio, a sauna, a games room, a music hall, a kids' play room, a barbecue area, a garden.

Completion - 2 quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Ceiling height - 3 meters
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • European kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the most vibrant and prestigious areas of the city. This is a luxury residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest areas in Dubai, but at the same time the most populated and developed.

The property is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, a bus stop, and the marina.

  • Dubai Marina Mall - 4 minutes drive
  • Marina Beach - 6 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 18 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 18 minutes
  • Airport — 22 minutes
Realting.com
Go