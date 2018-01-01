Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE

The Expo Valley project has over 300 townhouses and villas. The community also includes educational and wellness centres and attractions of Expo City Dubai. The community has eco-friendly amenities such as a lake, nature reserve, and farming.

Townhouses and villas have space for an office/gym on the ground level, bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and parking for 2-3 cars. Some houses have a walk-in wardrobe and a second living room on the upper level.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other project amenities include footpaths, cycle paths, yoga studio, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, recreational areas, shops and restaurants.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.