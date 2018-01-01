  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 871,086
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The Expo Valley project has over 300 townhouses and villas. The community also includes educational and wellness centres and attractions of Expo City Dubai. The community has eco-friendly amenities such as a lake, nature reserve, and farming.

Townhouses and villas have space for an office/gym on the ground level, bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and parking for 2-3 cars. Some houses have a walk-in wardrobe and a second living room on the upper level.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other project amenities include footpaths, cycle paths, yoga studio, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, recreational areas, shops and restaurants.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.

Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments The Sterling near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments in a prestigious residential complex Creek Rise Towers on an island in Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence LIV Marina with around-the-clock security 500 meters from the beach, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Expo Valley with villas and townhouses, in an environmentally clean area, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence S Tower with rich infrastructure close to the golf course and Palm Jumeirah, Media City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer modern apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the city.

The residence features a concierge, a cafe, a sauna and a steam bath, a library and a lounge area, a gym, a kids' center, swimming pools for children and adults, a jacuzzi, an outdoor cinema, a kids' playground.

Completion - September, 2024.

Features of the flats
  • "Smart home" system
  • Air conditioning
  • Modern appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Mall - 2 minutes
  • Golf course - 5 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 8 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 10 minutes
Residential complex Peninsula Four residential complex by Select Group, close to the water channel in the business district Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Located on a peninsula in the prestigious Business Bay neighborhood, the project stands out for its abundance of green spaces, parks, jogging and walking paths and other amenities for living and recreation. One of the key features is a waterfront with restaurants, stores, gardens and parks.

The peninsula will have all the necessary infrastructure for comfortable living. In walking distance of supermarkets, boutiques, salons, cafes and restaurants. Also on the island there will be a tennis court, squash court, basketball court and skate park.

Advantages

Select Group, the developer of the project, was founded in 2002 and is known for such projects as Studio One, Jumeirah Living Marina Gate, Marina Gate, etc. Select Group has received numerous awards, including the best developer of luxury and high-rise residential real estate.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located by the Dubai Canal, next to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Khail Rd, within walking distance of Business Bay Metro Station, the project has convenient accessibility by private car, public or water transport. The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, Airport, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Distances:

  • 800 meters to Bay Avenue Mall
  • 850 meters to Sheikh Zayed Road
  • 1 km to Business Bay Metro Station
  • 1.9 km to Burj Khalifa
  • 2.2 km to Dubai Mall
  • 3.7 km to DIFC
  • 14.6 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
Residential quarter Verdana
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

IDEAL RELATIONSHIP OF THE PRICE AND PLACE OF THE VERDAN EXCLUSIVE COMPLEX FROM THE REPORTAGE OF THE PROPERTIES, DUBAI.

INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.

COMPLEX
Verdana complex is conceived as a picturesque green oasis built in the middle of a noisy metropolis. It is part of the major target area of the emirate of Dubai Investment Park.
The construction of the complex began in the second quarter of 2022, and its transfer to operation is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

APARTMENTS FROM 87.550 $

On the territory there is a 10-story house with apartments of various sizes.
- apartments - from 32 to 35 sq.m.
- one-room apartments - from 57 to 66 sq.m.
- two-room apartments - from 86 to 89 sq.m.
- three-room apartments - from 107 to 122 sq.m.
All apartments and apartments are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and are equipped with premium plumbing.

TAUNHAUSES FROM 172.550 $
The project presents low-rise buildings – these are more than 200 townhouses.
- one-room Townhouses - from 60 to 64 sq.m + patio from 2 to 5 acres.
- two-room Townhouses - from 93 to 103 sq.m + patio from 4 to 10 acres.
- four-room Townhouses - from 220 to 250 sq.m + patio from 10 to 15 acres.
All townhouses are rented with finished interior decoration made of high quality materials and equipped with premium plumbing. For each highlighted cozy patio! Spacious balconies or terraces, personal parking, central air conditioning, laundry are provided.

COMPLEX TERRITORY
The territory provides for a number of amenities and entertainment:

- 2 adults and 2 children's pools
- modern gym with fitness area
- picturesque parks with walking and treadmills
- playgrounds
- cozy recreation areas
- a public center with shops of various kinds

LOCATION
Verdana – part of the popular business district of Dubai Investment Park. DIP is conceived as an environmentally friendly multifunctional community with a wide variety of residential and commercial real estate. It provides all the necessary infrastructure and various amenities for family vacations and maintaining an active lifestyle. There is also an industrial sector with commercial facilities, representative offices of various companies and banks.

-INDIVIDUAL APPROACH TO PAYMENT OF EACH OBJECT.
-BASTER-SECURITY DISPUTURE.
-PERSONAL DISCOUNTS FOR 100% PAYMENT!
 

