Residential complex Residential complex Mangrove Residences with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The project has three residential clusters with spacious apartments and garden townhouses.

Close to the amenities and all the attractions of Expo City Dubai.

There are 450 luxury and premium residences, 1-3-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom loft apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses. All flats have separate laundry/storage facilities.

Spacious balconies, which make up 14% of the flats, offer expansive views of Expo City Dubai.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More: several pools in each block, including a children's pool, pool bar, cascading waterfall. There are also a clubhouse, reading rooms, various lounges for cinema, work, art and music, an outdoor dining pavilion, shops, restaurants and event areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.

