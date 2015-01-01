Apartment in New Building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 6 bedroom villa, located in the heart of MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington
Amenities & Facilities;
- 6 Bedroom
- 7 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 14,605 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry area
- Steam & Spa room
- Changing room
- Fitness studio
- Yoga area
- Sunken Seating
- 3 car parking space
- Guest room
- Driver room
- Maid room
- Pantry
- Courtyard
- Show Kitchen
- Lift
- Walk-in-closet
- Study & Library
- Roof
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lawn
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Kid’s play area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Park & Leisure area
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- Fitness centre
- Running. Jogging & Cycling track
- Sports court
Locations Nearby;
- Downtown Dubai -15 mins
- Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
- Meydan Mall – 15 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
- Mall of Emirates – 20 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284