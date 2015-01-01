  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 9,638,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
1 / 15 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 6 bedroom villa, located in the heart of MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 6 Bedroom
  • 7 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 14,605 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Steam & Spa room
  • Changing room
  • Fitness studio
  • Yoga area
  • Sunken Seating
  • 3 car parking space
  • Guest room
  • Driver room
  • Maid room
  • Pantry
  • Courtyard
  • Show Kitchen
  • Lift
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Study & Library
  • Roof
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running. Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

Locations Nearby;

  • Downtown Dubai -15 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins
  • Meydan Mall – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 20 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location

Similar complexes
Residential complex Rove City Walk residential complex by Emaar in the lively area, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Creek Waters | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Orla | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New units for obtaining a resident visa and rental income close to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in The Community complex, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 9,638,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New guarded residence Creek Beach Grove with a private beach and a fitness center, in the prestigious area of Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with terraces and panoramic views of the city.

The premium residence features a private beach, swimming pools for children and adults, a fitness center, lounge areas, security, a kids' playground, a landscaped garden, a parking, a shop and a supermarket.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the city center, shopping malls, the promenade.

  • Center of Dubai - 17 minutes drive
  • School - 7.8 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 12.9 km
  • Airport - 13.5 km
  • Sea - 15.6 km
Apartment building 1BR | 17 Icon Bay | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in 17 Icon Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour.

Key Highlights;

  • State of the art high-end designed 43-storey development
  • Proximity to the Central Park neighbourhood
  • Walking distance from the Dubai Creek Tower
  • Leisure rang of retail F&B outlet on Creek Boardwalk

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 736 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lift, Lobby & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Premium Residence 110 in a prestigious area, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a gym, an outdoor swimming pool, security, a parking.

Features of the flats
  • Fully equipped kitchen with white appliances
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes from Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, close to Sheik Zayed Road.

  • Dubai Mall - 3.8 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3.5 km
  • Airport - 16 km
  • Sea - 7.2 km
Realting.com
Go