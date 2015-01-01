Apartment in New Building 5BR | The Sanctuary | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

1.5Km of pristine beach destination

World-class leisure & entertainment options available

Steps away from the Marina & Yacht club

Attractive & feasible payment plan options

Well-connected paradise with waterfront amenities

Direct-access to the promenade with a wide array at retails & dining

Amenities & Facilities;

1 Bedroom

1 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 763 Sqft

Laundry area

Open Kitchen

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Kid’s play area

Leisure & Park

Restaurant & Cafe

Cycling, Running & Jogging track

Sports court

Private Beach access

Fitness centre

Water Activity

Beach Volleyball

Spa & Sauna room

Yoga & Meditation

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

