Apartment in New Building 5BR | The Sanctuary | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 5 bedroom villa, located in MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 40%
- On Handover – 40%
Amenities & Facilties;
- 5 Bedroom
- 6 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 9,984 Sqft
- Maid room
- 3 Car parking space
- Guest room
- Breakfast Area
- Driver room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Prep & Show Kitchen
- Courtyard
- Walk-in-closet
- Steam shower
- Multipurpose
- Fitness studio
- Lounge area
- Roof
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lawn
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Kid’s play area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Park & Leisure area
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- Fitness centre
- Running. Jogging & Cycling track
- Sports court
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- Liwan – 2.9Km
- Dubai Silicon Oasis – 3.6Km
- Falconcity Of Wonders – 3.6Km
- Meydan – 4.7Km
