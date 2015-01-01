  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 5BR | The Sanctuary | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 5,070,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 5 bedroom villa, located in MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 9,984 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • 3 Car parking space
  • Guest room
  • Breakfast Area
  • Driver room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Prep & Show Kitchen
  • Courtyard
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Steam shower
  • Multipurpose
  • Fitness studio
  • Lounge area
  • Roof
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running. Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Liwan – 2.9Km
  • Dubai Silicon Oasis – 3.6Km
  • Falconcity Of Wonders – 3.6Km
  • Meydan – 4.7Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

