Apartment in New Building 4BR | The Sanctuary | Ellington

Dubai, UAE
from € 4,070,000
Apartment in New Building 4BR | The Sanctuary | Ellington
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom villa, located in MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington

Key Highlights;

  • Exceptional villas in waterfront community
  • Signature designs, aesthetic & appeal
  • Pleasures & happiness through fun spaces
  • Loaded with number of facilities & waterfront attractions

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 7,844 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry room
  • Study & Library area
  • Driver room
  • Maid room
  • 2 Car parking spaces
  • Prep Kitchen
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Lounge area
  • Roof
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Fitness centre
  • Running. Jogging & Cycling track
  • Sports court

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 4BR | The Sanctuary | Ellington

