Apartment in New Building 4BR | The Sanctuary | Ellington

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom villa, located in MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington

Key Highlights;

Exceptional villas in waterfront community

Signature designs, aesthetic & appeal

Pleasures & happiness through fun spaces

Loaded with number of facilities & waterfront attractions

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 7,844 Sqft

Powder room

Laundry room

Study & Library area

Driver room

Maid room

2 Car parking spaces

Prep Kitchen

Walk-in-closet

Lounge area

Roof

Balcony / Terrace

Lawn

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Kid’s play area

Supermarket & Shopping area

Park & Leisure area

Green surrounding

School & Institute

Community Hall

Hospital

Fitness centre

Running. Jogging & Cycling track

Sports court

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284