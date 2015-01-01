Apartment in New Building 4BR | The Sanctuary | Ellington
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom villa, located in MBR City, known as The Sanctuary by Ellington
Key Highlights;
- Exceptional villas in waterfront community
- Signature designs, aesthetic & appeal
- Pleasures & happiness through fun spaces
- Loaded with number of facilities & waterfront attractions
Amenities & Facilities;
- 4 Bedroom
- 5 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 7,844 Sqft
- Powder room
- Laundry room
- Study & Library area
- Driver room
- Maid room
- 2 Car parking spaces
- Prep Kitchen
- Walk-in-closet
- Lounge area
- Roof
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lawn
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Kid’s play area
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Park & Leisure area
- Green surrounding
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Hospital
- Fitness centre
- Running. Jogging & Cycling track
- Sports court
