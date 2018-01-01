Residential complex Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

DISCOVER KEMPINSKI FLOATING PALACE

Kempinski Floating Palace is a floating luxury hotel that offers a unique experience.

From fine dining to shopping center and inclusive amenities, the hotel guaranteed a prestigious stay for visitors and investors.

Away from the distractions of the city, Sea Palace offers serenity in the heart of Dubai.

The Kempinski Floating Palace is committed to creating a lifetime of memories on the water beyond what you can imagine.

The Sea Palace will be constituted mainly of 156 Rooms, some of which are Royal Suites, Deluxe Rooms and 6 of our favorite Luxury Penthouse with private pools.

The Luxury experience will also include mul- tinational fine dining restaurants, 5 star Spa treatments in addition to Fitness area and a luxury shopping center.

Investors and visitors will also enjoy their stay while keeping their busi- ness at hand, since the resort will have meeting and conference rooms.

Luxury seekers and business lovers will enjoy investing in a vacation that will bring out the Fiji feel in the mid of the Middle East.

Kempinski Floating Palace will proudly host a wide range of activities for sea lovers with stunning views of the sea and winding spacious areas.

SEA ESCAPE

Located in the richness of Dubai. The Kempinski Floaring Palace will enable visitors to wake up within serenity and tranquility

of the sea and the city at the same time.

The Kempinski Floating Palace will be constituted of 4 blocks combined under a Pyramid.

All 4 blocks will be connected from the second floor.

With a wide range of room choices, visitors and investors will be able to enjoy 6 room types each with very refined and luxurious details.

At Kempinski we made sure the experience is one of a kind as we paid the best attention to details on the interior and architectural aspects. From floor titles, to furniture to indoor and outdoor lighting Sea Palace will make sure you’ll feel embedded with luxury at the midst of the oceans. The interior of rooms will be spacious enough to be verified and can be managed by multinational hotel chains.