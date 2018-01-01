Residential complex Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 286,118
About the complex
The project has luxury residential apartments. It is an attractive investment proposition with rental yields of up to 7%. There are 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom flats and 23 two-bedroom flats. The flats have balconies and air conditioning.Location and nearby infrastructure
Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential areas. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.
Distance to some popular places:
- IBN BATTUTA Mall- 5 minutes
- DUBAI EXPO 2020- 14 MIN
- Jafza - 10 minutes
- Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
- Festival City / IKEA - 10 minutes
- Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
- Madinat Jumeirah - 16 minutes
- Dubai Marina / Jumeirah Beach Residence - 10 minutes
- Al Furjan Metro Station - 1 minute
- Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road - 2 minutes
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
