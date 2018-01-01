Residential complex Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 286,118
About the complex

The project has luxury residential apartments. It is an attractive investment proposition with rental yields of up to 7%. There are 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom flats and 23 two-bedroom flats. The flats have balconies and air conditioning.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential areas. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.

Distance to some popular places:

  • IBN BATTUTA Mall- 5 minutes
  • DUBAI EXPO 2020- 14 MIN
  • Jafza - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Festival City / IKEA - 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Madinat Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina / Jumeirah Beach Residence - 10 minutes
  • Al Furjan Metro Station - 1 minute
  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road - 2 minutes
Apart - hotel The Kempinski Floating Palace
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Address Property

DISCOVER KEMPINSKI FLOATING PALACE

Kempinski Floating Palace is a floating luxury hotel that offers a unique experience.

From fine dining to shopping center and inclusive amenities, the hotel guaranteed a prestigious stay for visitors and investors.

Away from the distractions of the city, Sea Palace offers serenity in the heart of Dubai.

The Kempinski Floating Palace is committed to creating a lifetime of memories on the water beyond what you can imagine.

The Sea Palace will be constituted mainly of 156 Rooms, some of which are Royal Suites, Deluxe Rooms and 6 of our favorite Luxury Penthouse with private pools.

The Luxury experience will also include mul- tinational fine dining restaurants, 5 star Spa treatments in addition to Fitness area and a luxury shopping center.

Investors and visitors will also enjoy their stay while keeping their busi- ness at hand, since the resort will have meeting and conference rooms.

Luxury seekers and business lovers will enjoy investing in a vacation that will bring out the Fiji feel in the mid of the Middle East.

Kempinski Floating Palace will proudly host a wide range of activities for sea lovers with stunning views of the sea and winding spacious areas.

SEA ESCAPE

Located in the richness of Dubai. The Kempinski Floaring Palace will enable visitors to wake up within serenity and tranquility

of the sea and the city at the same time.

 

The Kempinski Floating Palace will be constituted of 4 blocks combined under a Pyramid.

All 4 blocks will be connected from the second floor.

With a wide range of room choices, visitors and investors will be able to enjoy 6 room types each with very refined and luxurious details.

 

At Kempinski we made sure the experience is one of a kind as we paid the best attention to details on the interior and architectural aspects. From floor titles, to furniture to indoor and outdoor lighting Sea Palace will make sure you’ll feel embedded with luxury at the midst of the oceans. The interior of rooms will be spacious enough to be verified and can be managed by multinational hotel chains.
Apartment building 3BR | The Quayside | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,739 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Mall – 05 mins
  • Jumeirah beach – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

Amenities & Facilties;

- 3 Bedroom

- 3 Bath

- Unfurnished 

- BUA; 1,292 Sqft 

- Store area 

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards 

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

Nearby Neighbourhood;

- Victory Heights; 1.5Km

- Sports City; 1.7Km

- Jumeirah Village Triangle; 2.5Km

- Motor City; 2.7Km

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

