Residential complex Samia with shops and leisure areas, with views the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 668,185
Dubai, UAE
About the complex

Conveniently located in the prestigious Al Furjan district, Samia offers 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom flats and 23 two-bedroom flats. The flats have balconies, terraces and air-conditioning.

The complex has 24-hour security, recreational areas and shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential areas. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.

Distance to some popular places:

  • IBN BATTUTA Mall- 5 minutes
  • DUBAI EXPO 2020- 14 MIN
  • Jafza — 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah — 16 minutes
  • Festival City/ IKEA — 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport — 20 minutes
  • Madinat Jumeirah — 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina/ Jumeirah Beach Residence — 10 minutes
  • Al Furjan Metro Station — 1 minute
  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road — 2 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex Samia with shops and leisure areas, with views the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 668,185
Residential complex Elite residential complex Beach House with hotel services and a private beach on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Elite residential complex on the legendary Palm island. The project consists of two residential buildings, detached club house, landscaped area with swimming pools, private beach and areas for sports and recreation.

The residential complex has apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and penthouses with 4 bedrooms. The four-bedroom apartments on the first floor have swimming pools.

The design is minimalist and it has a style of nature. Many living plants are included to design the rooms, terraces and the outdoor area.

Convenient payment schedule:

  • 30% is down payment;
  • 5% payment – 40% project completion;
  • 5% payment – 50% completion;
  • 5% payment – 60% completion;
  • 5% payment – 70% completion;
  • 50% payment – at project delivery.
Facilities and equipment in the house

Around the swimming pool: vitamin bar with refreshing drinks, relaxation area with comfortable sun loungers, and separate children's pool decorated as a tropical jungle.

Inside the residential complex: kid's club, cafeteria, conference room, library and co-working room.

The separate building includes club lounge area with bar, kitchen, meeting room with presentation display, dining room, wine fridge and outdoor terrace.

Advantages Location and cost of apartments

Unique opportunity to purchase property on Palm Jumeirah, as the island is almost completely built-up. The cost of apartments does not exceed the average on the island, and the level of service is comparable to the best hotels in Dubai.

Developed infrastructure

Despite the fact that the complex is small (only 123 apartments), the quality of its luxury hotel infrastructure exceeds even more populated complexes in the center of Dubai.

Swimming pool

This project surpasses all other hotels by offering a huge 400 m2 infinity pool with sea view.

Private beach

Thanks to the fact that the complex is located close to the strait connecting the island's pool with the open sea, the water here is not stagnant and it remains clean.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the eastern part of the island of Palma Jumeirah, next to the strait. It offers panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, the famous Burj Al Arab hotel, the "petals of palm" on the island, Atlantis and Atlantis Royal hotels.

It takes about 30 minutes by car to get to the center of Dubai. In addition, the island is connected to the mainland by a monorail that runs through the center of Palma.

There are several large supermarkets on the island. The British and American schools are located on the mainland near Palma, in the areas of Al Barsha and Al Sufouh in 20 minutes by car.
Apartment building 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Summer by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • A great combination of craft & well-organized architectural designs
  • Direct access to Creek Beach & Creek Canal
  • Walking distance to Dubai & Creek Tower

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Private courtyard
  • Open spaces
  • Town centre
  • Sunset views
  • Beach access

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-rise residence Waves Opulence with a garden and a swimming pool near the beach, Sobha Hartland, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with parking spaces and a panoramic view of the sea and the city.

The residence features an infinity pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a kids' playground, a garden, restaurants and cafes.

Completion - 2025.

Features of the flats
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 1 minute
  • Burj Khalifa - 13.8 km
  • Airport - 15.6 km
  • Sea - 14 km
  • Dubai Mall - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
