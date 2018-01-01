  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Residential complex Aura with spacious apartments, close to JAFZA economic zone and metro station, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 140,508
About the complex

Aura is one of the most convenient apartment complexes in the heart of the Jebel Ali district. There are 479 stylish unfurnished flats on 17 floors. There are 349 studio flats, 87 one-bedroom flats and 43 two-bedroom flats, which vary in size and layout.

The Aura complex is located in the heart of the JAFZA zone, close to the business and leisure areas.

Discount are possible: 8% on studios and 20% on other flats

Payment plan: 20/80 or all in one payment

  • 3% - reservation
  • 17% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 80% - within 30 days of booking.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some necessary and popular locations:

  • Jebel Ali Metro Station - 1 minute
  • Downtown Dubai / DUBAI MALL / DIFC - 20 minutes
  • IBN BATTUTA Mall - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Parks & Resorts - 14 minutes
  • Jumeirah Lake Towers - 12 minutes
  • Bluewaters - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina / Jumeirah Beach Residence - 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
Dubai, UAE
