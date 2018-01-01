  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 274,910
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The complex has 587 apartments, including 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom flats. All apartments have elegant finishes and modern interiors.

There is an opportunity to get a 5-28% discount.

Payment plan: 30/70

  • 3% - reservation
  • 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 5% - within 60 days of booking
  • 5% - within 120 days of booking
  • 5% - within 210 days from booking date
  • 5% - within 300 days of booking
  • 70% - upon delivery
Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some popular places:

  • Dubai International Airport - 9 minutes
  • WAFI MALL - 5 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai / Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Business Bay / DIFC - 10 minutes
  • Festival City / IKEA - 8 minutes
  • Bluewaters - 23 minutes
  • Palazzo Versace Hotel - 7 minutes
Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE










