Residential complex Modern residential complex Creek Views 2 near shopping malls, stores and metro station, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 274,910
1 / 6
About the complex
The complex has 587 apartments, including 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom and 35 two-bedroom flats. All apartments have elegant finishes and modern interiors.
There is an opportunity to get a 5-28% discount.
Payment plan: 30/70
- 3% - reservation
- 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
- 5% - within 60 days of booking
- 5% - within 120 days of booking
- 5% - within 210 days from booking date
- 5% - within 300 days of booking
- 70% - upon delivery
Distance to some popular places:
- Dubai International Airport - 9 minutes
- WAFI MALL - 5 minutes
- Downtown Dubai / Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
- Business Bay / DIFC - 10 minutes
- Festival City / IKEA - 8 minutes
- Bluewaters - 23 minutes
- Palazzo Versace Hotel - 7 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
