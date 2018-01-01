Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE



Dubai, UAE
from € 150,622

About the complex

The residential complex overlooking Dubai's stunning skyline, surrounded by greenery and close to the city's most popular entertainment and shopping venues. It consists of studios, flats with 1-2 bedrooms, balconies and air-conditioning.

The complex also features a sauna and retail shops.

Payment plan: 40/60

  • 3% - reservation
  • 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 10% - within 30 days of booking
  • 10% within 120 days of booking
  • 10% - within 180 days from booking date
  • 60% - upon delivery.
Location and nearby infrastructure

In close proximity to all basic amenities:

  • Easy access to the metro station
  • Close to JAFZA
  • Near Dubai Marina and Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall
  • Close to Jumeirah Golf Estates
  • 20-30 minutes from airports.

