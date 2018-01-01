Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 150,622
1 / 8
About the complex
The residential complex overlooking Dubai's stunning skyline, surrounded by greenery and close to the city's most popular entertainment and shopping venues. It consists of studios, flats with 1-2 bedrooms, balconies and air-conditioning.
The complex also features a sauna and retail shops.
Payment plan: 40/60
- 3% - reservation
- 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
- 10% - within 30 days of booking
- 10% within 120 days of booking
- 10% - within 180 days from booking date
- 60% - upon delivery.
In close proximity to all basic amenities:
- Easy access to the metro station
- Close to JAFZA
- Near Dubai Marina and Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall
- Close to Jumeirah Golf Estates
- 20-30 minutes from airports.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes