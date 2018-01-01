Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

The residential complex overlooking Dubai's stunning skyline, surrounded by greenery and close to the city's most popular entertainment and shopping venues. It consists of studios, flats with 1-2 bedrooms, balconies and air-conditioning.

The complex also features a sauna and retail shops.

Payment plan: 40/60

3% - reservation

7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days

10% - within 30 days of booking

10% within 120 days of booking

10% - within 180 days from booking date

60% - upon delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In close proximity to all basic amenities: