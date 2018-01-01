Residential complex Apartments with private swimming pools, in a residential complex Samana Waves II with wellness centre, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 169,573
1 / 6
About the complex
The project is a luxury residential apartment complex located in the heart of Dubai. The project offers modern apartments with spacious interiors and spectacular views from the windows. Each apartment has private pools and balconies.
The complex also has many amenities: 3 shops, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, water cascade pools, etc.Location and nearby infrastructure
Located in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, close to Dubai International Stadium, the project has everything you need for everyday life nearby. There are a school, hospital, shops and a golf course nearby.
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes