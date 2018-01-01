  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartments with private swimming pools, in a residential complex Samana Waves II with wellness centre, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 169,573
Residential complex Apartments with private swimming pools, in a residential complex Samana Waves II with wellness centre, JVC, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The project is a luxury residential apartment complex located in the heart of Dubai. The project offers modern apartments with spacious interiors and spectacular views from the windows. Each apartment has private pools and balconies.

The complex also has many amenities: 3 shops, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, water cascade pools, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, close to Dubai International Stadium, the project has everything you need for everyday life nearby. There are a school, hospital, shops and a golf course nearby.

Residential complex New residence Canal close to a yacht club, at Business Bay, in the center of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new apartments with different layouts.

The residence features a fitness center, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a kids' playground, landscaped gardens.

Completion - June, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the dynamic district of Business Bay, a few minutes from the places of interest, close to a metro station ans highways.

  • Downtown Dubai - 3 minutes
  • Metro station - 3 minutes
  • Yacht club - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 20 minutes
