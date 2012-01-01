  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 7,857,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location
1 / 12 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 5,352 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Pantry
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sitting area
  • School & Institute
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach Access
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Meeting room & co-working area
  • Club lounge
  • Lush green area
  • Community hall

Locations Nearby;

  • Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 25 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 30 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 30 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location

Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 6BR | The Sanctuary | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | North43 | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Creek close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Elano | Arjan
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 7,857,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Grand | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Hills Estate, known as Golf Grand by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,665 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Open kitchen
  • Foyer
  • Walk-in-wardrobe
  • Foyer
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fitness centre
  • Multipurpose hall
  • Landscaped podium deck
  • 24/7 Security
  • Covered parking spaces
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Sports court
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling area
  • Garden
  • Kid’s Park
  • School & Institute
  • Cabanas
  • Tropical Garden Areas

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Polo Residence – 4.8Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 5.6Km
  • Al Barsha – 5.8Km
  • Villa Lantana – 5.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Rove City Walk residential complex by Emaar in the lively area, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Rove City Walk Hotel is managed by the modern operator Rove Hotels.

The hotel is located in the bustling Al Wasl area. There are several large shopping malls with Burberry and Dior boutiques, famous restaurants such as KISHMISH at One Third and The Square by Meraas. Next to the hotel is the Coca-Cola Arena, where the biggest and best shows, concerts and sporting events are held. And there is also The Green Planet complex, a four-story dome with a rainforest, exotic plants, birds and animals.

Equipment

Other hotel amenities include a co-working room, a restaurant, and on-site shopping stores.

Advantages
  • The hotel is rated 8.9 on Booking
  • The owner of the room can stay in the hotel for up to 2 weeks a year for free, and receives a 50% discount on accommodation and F&B in all Rove Hotels.
  • The developer of the project is Emaar Properties - one of the largest developers of UAE with worldwide reputation. The company successfully operates in more than 35 countries, but the main place of activity remains the Emirates. The most famous achievement of Emaar was the creation of Downtown Dubai, which includes the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountain. Emaar Properties has also been the developer of such neighborhoods as Dubai Marina, Opera District, Arabian Ranches, Emaar Beachfront and others.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Wasl and Downtown Dubai are separated only by Sheikh Zayed Rd, so you can get from the hotel to the most popular area of Dubai in a few minutes. Distances:

  • 500 meters to Sheikh Zayed Rd.
  • 500 meters to Coca-Cola Arena
  • 700 metres to City Walk Shopping Mall
  • 1 km to Burj Khalifa Metro Station
  • 1.6 km to Burj Khalifa
  • 1.6 km to Dubai Mall
  • 2.8 km to DIFC
  • 13.4 km to Dubai Airport (15 minutes by car)
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Marina Shores by Emaar. Offering many amazing units with amenities for its residents to avail.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 70%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,223 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping
  • Kid’s play area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Garden & Park
  • School & Institute
  • Water Activity
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go