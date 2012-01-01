Apartment in New Building 4BR | Ocean House | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 4 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington
Amenities & Facilities;
- 4 Bedroom
- 5 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 5,352 Sqft
- Maid room
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Store area
- Pantry
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Kid’s play area
- Barbeque area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Sitting area
- School & Institute
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Beach Access
- Outdoor cinema
- Meeting room & co-working area
- Club lounge
- Lush green area
- Community hall
Locations Nearby;
- Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
- Dubai Marina – 25 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 30 mins
- Burj Khalifa – 30 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284