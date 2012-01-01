  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 3BR | Ocean House | Payment Plan

Apartment in New Building 3BR | Ocean House | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 4,492,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Ocean House | Payment Plan
1 / 12 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 40%
  • On Handover – 40%

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,769 Sqft
  • Prep & Show kitchen
  • Store area
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sitting area
  • School & Institute
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach Access
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Meeting room & co-working area
  • Club lounge
  • Lush green area
  • Community hall

Nearby Neigbourhood;

  • Acacia Avenue – 3.6Km
  • Al Sufouh – 3.7Km
  • Sufouh Gardens – 3.8Km
  • Dubai Media City – 4.5 Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Ocean House | Payment Plan

Similar complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments in a modern beachfront residence Mansio with swimming pools and gardens, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Elvira | Beach Access
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Mykonos | Samana
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | ORB Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury villa in a premium residence Lagoons Venice with a beach close to the autodrome and a polo club, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 3BR | Ocean House | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from € 4,492,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Samia with shops and leisure areas, with views the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Conveniently located in the prestigious Al Furjan district, Samia offers 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom flats and 23 two-bedroom flats. The flats have balconies, terraces and air-conditioning.

The complex has 24-hour security, recreational areas and shops.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential areas. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.

Distance to some popular places:

  • IBN BATTUTA Mall- 5 minutes
  • DUBAI EXPO 2020- 14 MIN
  • Jafza — 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah — 16 minutes
  • Festival City/ IKEA — 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport — 20 minutes
  • Madinat Jumeirah — 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina/ Jumeirah Beach Residence — 10 minutes
  • Al Furjan Metro Station — 1 minute
  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road — 2 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Seapoint | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,431 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Foyer
  • Open Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Media City- 1.5Km
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 2.0Km
  • Dubai Marina – 2.1Km
  • Palm Jumeirah – 2.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex overlooking Dubai's stunning skyline, surrounded by greenery and close to the city's most popular entertainment and shopping venues. It consists of studios, flats with 1-2 bedrooms, balconies and air-conditioning.

The complex also features a sauna and retail shops.

Payment plan: 40/60

  • 3% - reservation
  • 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 10% - within 30 days of booking
  • 10% within 120 days of booking
  • 10% - within 180 days from booking date
  • 60% - upon delivery.
Location and nearby infrastructure

In close proximity to all basic amenities:

  • Easy access to the metro station
  • Close to JAFZA
  • Near Dubai Marina and Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall
  • Close to Jumeirah Golf Estates
  • 20-30 minutes from airports.
Realting.com
Go