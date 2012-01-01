  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 2BR | Ocean House | Ellington

Dubai, UAE
from € 2,173,000

Dubai, UAE
from € 2,173,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington

Key Highlights;

  • Astonishing designs & architecture
  • Close to many landmarks & destination
  • Easy & affordable payment plan options

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,785 Sqft
  • Pantry
  • laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sitting area
  • School & Institute
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Beach Access
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Meeting room & co-working area
  • Club lounge
  • Lush green area
  • Community hall

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Residential complex New guarded residence Creek Beach Grove with a private beach and a fitness center, in the prestigious area of Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with terraces and panoramic views of the city.

The premium residence features a private beach, swimming pools for children and adults, a fitness center, lounge areas, security, a kids' playground, a landscaped garden, a parking, a shop and a supermarket.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the city center, shopping malls, the promenade.

  • Center of Dubai - 17 minutes drive
  • School - 7.8 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 12.9 km
  • Airport - 13.5 km
  • Sea - 15.6 km
Apartment building 3BR | Lamaa | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 30%
  • On Handover – 50%

Amenities & Facilities

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,838 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Maid room
  • Dressing / Wardrobe / Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Yoga & Medittaion
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Residential complex Luxury residence Jasmine with green areas and a spa in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a restaurant, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Built-in wardrobes
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, a golf course.

  • Burj Khalifa - 27.3 km
  • International airport- 32 km
  • Sea - 17.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
