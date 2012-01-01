Apartment in New Building 2BR | Ocean House | Ellington

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington

Key Highlights;

Astonishing designs & architecture

Close to many landmarks & destination

Easy & affordable payment plan options

Amenities & Facilities;

2 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,785 Sqft

Pantry

laundry area

Powder room

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Dining & Retail outlet

Gym

Swimming pool

Kid’s play area

Barbeque area

Restaurant & Cafe

Basketball & Tennis court

Cycling, Running & Jogging track

Sitting area

School & Institute

Fitness centre

Spa & Sauna room

Beach Access

Outdoor cinema

Meeting room & co-working area

Club lounge

Lush green area

Community hall

For further details and viewing

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties