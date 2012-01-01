Apartment in New Building 2BR | Ocean House | Ellington
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington
Key Highlights;
- Astonishing designs & architecture
- Close to many landmarks & destination
- Easy & affordable payment plan options
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,785 Sqft
- Pantry
- laundry area
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Kid’s play area
- Barbeque area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Basketball & Tennis court
- Cycling, Running & Jogging track
- Sitting area
- School & Institute
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Beach Access
- Outdoor cinema
- Meeting room & co-working area
- Club lounge
- Lush green area
- Community hall
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284