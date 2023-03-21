Apartment in New Building 3BR-Verde-Prime Location

Dubai, UAE

from € 465,675

76–156 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: -2026

Start of sales of luxury apartments Design Quarter in the most creative area of Dubai!

In the heart of Dubai Design District, the new flagship project from Meraas – Design Quarter at d3 is proudly rising.

Around – the headquarters of world famous fashion houses and startup offices. The most creative area where the largest events related to fashion, music, culture and art are held.

📍 Dubai Design District

Residents in the Design Quarter at d3 project will be the first in the world-famous design district of Dubai!

⁇ 安 Sales start on March 18th. You still have time to be the first to book the best option.

The most attractive prices in the area!

For purchase are available apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Average prices:

💵 -average price for 1 bedroom apartment $ 510 000 ( ~ 38 418 000 ₽ )

💵 - average price for 2-bedroom apartments $ 788 000 ( ~ 59 360 000 ₽ )

💵 - average price for 3-bedroom apartments $ 1,161 million ( ~ 87 458 000 ₽ )

Area from 75m ²

Complex infrastructure:

• outdoor pool

• gym

• barbecue area

• gourmet restaurants

• parks and green gardens

• playgrounds

• tennis and basketball courts

Project delivery – May 2027

