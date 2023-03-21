  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, known as Verde by Sobha.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,646 Sqft
  • Store area
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Beach access
  • Green surrounding
  • Gym
  • Supermarket & Shopping mall
  • Community Hall
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks
  • Sitting area
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Barbeque area
  • Meeting room

Locations Nearby;

  • Dubai Marina – 10 mins
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 15 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR-Verde-Prime Location

Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Marriot Executive Residence | MAG
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 1,488 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dish washer
  • Fridge
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Board room
  • Club
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Family area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Sport courts

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
  • Arabian Ranches – 4.0Km
  • Motor City – 4.0Km
  • Studio City – 4.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Residential quarter Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 465,675
76–156 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: -2026
Developer: realtortopdubai

Start of sales of luxury apartments Design Quarter in the most creative area of Dubai!

In the heart of Dubai Design District, the new flagship project from Meraas – Design Quarter at d3 is proudly rising.

Around – the headquarters of world famous fashion houses and startup offices. The most creative area where the largest events related to fashion, music, culture and art are held.

📍 Dubai Design District

Residents in the Design Quarter at d3 project will be the first in the world-famous design district of Dubai!

⁇ 安 Sales start on March 18th. You still have time to be the first to book the best option.

The most attractive prices in the area!
For purchase are available apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. 

Average prices:
💵 -average price for 1 bedroom apartment $ 510 000 ( ~ 38 418 000 ₽ )
💵 - average price for 2-bedroom apartments $ 788 000 ( ~ 59 360 000 ₽ )
💵 - average price for 3-bedroom apartments $ 1,161 million ( ~ 87 458 000 ₽ )
Area from 75m ²

Complex infrastructure:
• outdoor pool
• gym
• barbecue area
• gourmet restaurants
• parks and green gardens
• playgrounds
• tennis and basketball courts 

Project delivery – May 2027

Check details and leave your reservation request at the best price 📩
Apartment building 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Summer by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • A great combination of craft & well-organized architectural designs
  • Direct access to Creek Beach & Creek Canal
  • Walking distance to Dubai & Creek Tower

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Private courtyard
  • Open spaces
  • Town centre
  • Sunset views
  • Beach access

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

