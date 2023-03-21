Apartment in New Building 2BR-Verde-Payment Plan

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from € 793,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, known as Verde by Sobha

Payment Plan;

  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,267 Sqft
  • Maid room
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Beach access
  • Green surrounding
  • Gym
  • Supermarket & Shopping mall
  • Community Hall
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks
  • Sitting area
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Barbeque area
  • Meeting room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Meadows – 0.7Km
  • Dubai Marina – 1.3Km
  • Jumeirah Islands – 1.3Km
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 1.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

