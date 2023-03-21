Apartment in New Building 2BR-Verde-Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers, known as Verde by Sobha
Payment Plan;
- During Construction – 80%
- On Handover – 20%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,267 Sqft
- Maid room
- Powder room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Leisure & park area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Beach access
- Green surrounding
- Supermarket & Shopping mall
- Community Hall
- Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks
- Sitting area
- Water activity
- Fitness centre
- Yoga & Meditation area
- Barbeque area
- Meeting room
Nearby Neighbourhood;
- The Meadows – 0.7Km
- Dubai Marina – 1.3Km
- Jumeirah Islands – 1.3Km
- Jumeirah Beach Residence – 1.4Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284