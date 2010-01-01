Apartment in New Building 1BR-Verde-Sobha

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers. known as Verde by Sobha

Key Highlights;

Top notch amenities & exclusive services

Close to many potential landmarks & key hotspots

Easy & attractive payment plan options available

An electric neighbourhood with leisure & hospitality

Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road & Metro Stations

Amenities & Facilities;

1 Bedroom

2 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 734 Sqft

Powder room

Utility

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Dining & Retail outlet

Gym

Swimming pool

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Leisure & park area

Restaurant & Cafe

Beach access

Green surrounding

Gym

Supermarket & Shopping mall

Community Hall

Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks

Sitting area

Water activity

Fitness centre

Yoga & Meditation area

Barbeque area

Meeting room

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284