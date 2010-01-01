  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 1BR-Verde-Sobha

Dubai, UAE
from € 513,000
1 / 10 1
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Lake Towers. known as Verde by Sobha

Key Highlights;

  • Top notch amenities & exclusive services
  • Close to many potential landmarks & key hotspots
  • Easy & attractive payment plan options available
  • An electric neighbourhood with leisure & hospitality
  • Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road & Metro Stations

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 734 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Utility
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Beach access
  • Green surrounding
  • Gym
  • Supermarket & Shopping mall
  • Community Hall
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling tracks
  • Sitting area
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Yoga & Meditation area
  • Barbeque area
  • Meeting room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR-Verde-Sobha

Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Seapoint | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 80%
  • On Handover – 10%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,431 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Foyer
  • Open Kitchen
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Cycling, Running & Jogging track
  • Sports court
  • Private Beach access
  • Fitness centre
  • Water Activity
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Dubai Media City- 1.5Km
  • Jumeirah Beach Residence – 2.0Km
  • Dubai Marina – 2.1Km
  • Palm Jumeirah – 2.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a yield of 8% in the prestigious hotel and residential complex Five, JVC area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant.

Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens.

Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 19 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 21 minutes to The Walk JBR
  • 22 minutes to to Dubai Mall
  • 28 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB)
  • 35 minutes new Al Maktoum International Airport
Apartment building 1BR | La Sirene | Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer its clients amazing 1 Bedroom apartment, located in Port De La Mer, known as La Sirene by Meraas.

Key Highlights;

  • Residential waterfront development with apartments
  • Leisure designed areas & posh amenities
  • 190 plus berth Marina & Yacht Club
  • Easy & Flexible payment plan options
  • Seaside & Marine Promenade
  • Exclusive community surrounded by Coastal Waters

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • BUA; 791 Sqft
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Gym
  • Fitness centre
  • 24/7 Security
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Sports court
  • Mosque
  • Water activity
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Beach Volleyball

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

