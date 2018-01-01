Residential complex Luxury residence Bianca with swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 360,983
About the complex
We offer beautiful townhouses with balconies, parking spaces and elevators.
The residence features landscaped green areas, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, gyms, tennis courts and sports grounds, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.
Completion - 4 quarter of 2024.
- Double-glazed windows and balconies
- Kitchen cabinetry and countertops
- Satellite antenna
- High-speed Internet
The property is located close to parks, schools, mosques, shopping malls and places of interest.
- IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE - 5 minutes drive
- Global Village - 11 minutes drive
- Zayed University - 11 minutes drive
- Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes drive
New building location
Dubai, UAE
