  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Luxury residence Bianca with swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Luxury residence Bianca with swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 360,983
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Luxury residence Bianca with swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer beautiful townhouses with balconies, parking spaces and elevators.

The residence features landscaped green areas, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, gyms, tennis courts and sports grounds, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.

Completion - 4 quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double-glazed windows and balconies
  • Kitchen cabinetry and countertops
  • Satellite antenna
  • High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to parks, schools, mosques, shopping malls and places of interest.

  • IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE - 5 minutes drive
  • Global Village - 11 minutes drive
  • Zayed University - 11 minutes drive
  • Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes drive
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Villas with views of the city, sea and lakes in the complex Sky Villas with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Marina with swimming pools, a beach and restaurants, close to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 2bedroom
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury residence Bianca with swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 360,983
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • Amenities & facilities on offer are some of the best
  • Serene & tranquil environment for relaxed living space
  • Premium interiors & high-end fittings
  • Great views of the surrounding areas & access to a private beach
  • A few distance away from Dubai Creek Marina

Amenities & Facilites;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 682 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Torino | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 Bedroom apartments, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • Till Handover – 29%
  • Post Handover – 51%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 624 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Dining & Retail area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Mosque
  • School & Institute
  • Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
  • Green surrounding
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor Cinema
  • Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
  • Party Hall
  • Lazy River
  • Plunge slide
  • Yoga deck
  • Gazebo
  • Pets zone

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Villa Lantana – 1.0Km
  • Dubai Science Park – 1.4Km
  • Motor City – 2.5Km
  • Studio City – 3.4Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | The Quayside | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Quayside by Ellington Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 50%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,420 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Equipped Gym
  • Outdoor Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • Sports facilities
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Community hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go