Apartment in New Building 3BR | Vida Residence | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Vida Residence by Emaar.
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 3,132 Sqft
- Walk-in-closet
- Powder room
- Maid room
- Foyer
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Swimming pool
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Gym
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Health care centre
- Retail & Dining outlets
- Kid’s play area
- Barbeque area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running area
- School & Institute
- Sports court
- Community Hall
- Park & Leisure area
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- A la Carte Services
- Valet parking
- On-demand service
- Dining in the Building
- Sunset views
- Bar
Location Nearby;
- Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
- Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
- The Walk JBR – 30 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284