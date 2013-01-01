  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Vida Residence | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 885,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Vida Residence by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,132 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Powder room
  • Maid room
  • Foyer
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Retail & Dining outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • A la Carte Services
  • Valet parking
  • On-demand service
  • Dining in the Building
  • Sunset views
  • Bar

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 30 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

