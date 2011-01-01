  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Vida Residence by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • Serviced facilities by Vida Hotels & Resorts
  • Round the clock security
  • Easy accessibility & mobility
  • Reception & Concierge services

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 756 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Swimming pool
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Retail & Dining outlets
  • Kid’s play area
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running area
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • A la Carte Services
  • Valet parking
  • On-demand service
  • Dining in the Building
  • Sunset views
  • Bar

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Vida Residence | Emaar

Other complexes
Apartment building 5BR | Cavalli Couture | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located in Cavalli Couture, Dubai Water Canal.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 8,750 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Store area
  • Powder room
  • Lift
  • Guest room
  • Show Kitchen
  • Utility
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach Access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Green surrounding
  • Sports court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Party Hall
  • Club House

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Mall ( 10 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 15 mins )
  • Burj Al Arab ( 15 mins )
  • The Walk JBR ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Marriot Executive Residence
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG Development

Key Highlights;

  • Fully-furnished & branded by Marriot
  • Offering panoramic views of the beautiful Dubai Hills
  • Easy payment plan options
  • Having access to 5-star amenities of the Hotel

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 1,110 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dish washer
  • Fridge
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Board room
  • Club
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Family area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Sport courts

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Summer by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • A great combination of craft & well-organized architectural designs
  • Direct access to Creek Beach & Creek Canal
  • Walking distance to Dubai & Creek Tower

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Private courtyard
  • Open spaces
  • Town centre
  • Sunset views
  • Beach access

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

