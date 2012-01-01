  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 3BR | Summer | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 3BR | Summer | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 575,000
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Summer | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Summer by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,636 Sqft
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Linen room
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Private courtyard
  • Open spaces
  • Town centre
  • Sunset views
  • Beach access

Locations Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
  • The Walk JBR – 30 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 25 mins
  • Walk from Marina Creek – 05 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Summer | Prime Location

Similar complexes
Apartment building Safa One: Ultra Luxury Homes in Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Sobha Crest Grande
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Blvd Heights near Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Damac Bay 2 | Seaview Apartment | Ultra Luxury
Dubai, UAE
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • Luxury waterfront apartments
  • Top-notch facilities & amenities
  • Gated community with full of surprises
  • Pedestrian bridge to Creek Island
  • Elegantly designed apartments with amenities for its residents to avail

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 711 Sqft
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Concierge services
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Inner Plaza
  • Multi-purpose room
  • Community room
  • Entertainment room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Pearl next to shopping, golf club and metro station, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex overlooking Dubai's stunning skyline, surrounded by greenery and close to the city's most popular entertainment and shopping venues. It consists of studios, flats with 1-2 bedrooms, balconies and air-conditioning.

The complex also features a sauna and retail shops.

Payment plan: 40/60

  • 3% - reservation
  • 7% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 10% - within 30 days of booking
  • 10% within 120 days of booking
  • 10% - within 180 days from booking date
  • 60% - upon delivery.
Location and nearby infrastructure

In close proximity to all basic amenities:

  • Easy access to the metro station
  • Close to JAFZA
  • Near Dubai Marina and Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall
  • Close to Jumeirah Golf Estates
  • 20-30 minutes from airports.
Apartment building 1BR | Marriot Executive Residence
Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Barsha South, known as Marriot Executive Residence by MAG Development

Key Highlights;

  • Fully-furnished & branded by Marriot
  • Offering panoramic views of the beautiful Dubai Hills
  • Easy payment plan options
  • Having access to 5-star amenities of the Hotel

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Fully furnished
  • BUA; 1,110 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Dish washer
  • Fridge
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Conference room
  • Board room
  • Club
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Family area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Sport courts

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

