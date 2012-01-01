Apartment in New Building 3BR | Summer | Prime Location
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients an amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Summer by Emaar.
Amenities & Facilities;
- 3 Bedroom
- 4 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,636 Sqft
- Built-in-wardrobe
- Balcony / Terrace
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Linen room
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Car parking space
- Barbeque area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- Sports court
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Park & Leisure area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Fitness centre
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Spa & Sauna room
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Private courtyard
- Open spaces
- Town centre
- Sunset views
- Beach access
Locations Nearby;
- Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
- Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
- The Walk JBR – 30 mins
- Burj Al Arab – 25 mins
- Walk from Marina Creek – 05 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284