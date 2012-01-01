  1. Realting.com
  4. Apartment in New Building 1BR | Summer | Emaar

Dubai, UAE
from € 332,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Summer by Emaar

Key Highlights;

  • A great combination of craft & well-organized architectural designs
  • Direct access to Creek Beach & Creek Canal
  • Walking distance to Dubai & Creek Tower

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Private courtyard
  • Open spaces
  • Town centre
  • Sunset views
  • Beach access

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 1BR | Summer | Emaar

