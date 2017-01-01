Apartment in New Building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

4 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,485 Sqft

Linen room

Powder room

Laundry area

Walk-in-closet

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Car parking space

Barbeque area

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

Sports court

School & Institute

Community Hall

Park & Leisure area

Restaurant & Cafe

Supermarket & Shopping area

Tennis & Basketball court

Fitness centre

Dining & Retail outlets

Spa & Sauna room

Swimming pool

Gym

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Location Nearby;

Burj Khalifa – 10 mins

Dubai International Airport – 15 mins

Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins

Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins

Dubai Mall – 15 mins

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284