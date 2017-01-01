  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in New Building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 603,000
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 4 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,485 Sqft
  • Linen room
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

Location Nearby;

  • Burj Khalifa – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
  • Dubai Creek Tower – 05 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 45 mins
  • Dubai Mall – 15 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Bayshore | Prime Location

Realting.com
Go