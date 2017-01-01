  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour

Apartment in New Building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai, UAE
from € 372,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour
1 / 17 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,078 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Al Jaddaf – 2.6Km
  • Healthcare City Phase 2 – 2.9Km
  • Culture Village – 3.1Km
  • Meydan – 6.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour

Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Vida Residence | Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Summer | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury residence Orla with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | 17 Icon Bay | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Imperial, DUBAI SILICON OASIS
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 2BR | Bayshore | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
from € 372,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 4BR | ORB Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The ORB Tower.

ORB Tower by District One offers mix waterfront apartments, with superb views of the surrounding areas & that of the city’s majestic skyline, the residences will quantify your whole living experience

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,649 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Office
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Dressing
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 15 mins
  • Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building MARQUISE SQUARE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: Address Property

THIS IS MARQUISE SQUARE

5 minutes from the Dubai Mall

7 minutes from metro station

8 minutes from the Burj Khalifa

8 minutes from the DIFC

INTERIOR

Bespoke laminated European-made doors;

Bespoke handles with luxurious matte black finishing throughout;

Bespoke fitted wardrobes is all bedrooms;

High quality Italian tiles.

KITCHEN

Bespoke kitchen design incorporating eclectic mix of materials;

Сomposite stone worktops and splashbacks with high-end quartz;

Fully integtated top of the range SIEMENS appliances

Feature lighting under wall unit

STOSA Italian-made cabinets and wall units

LIGHTING & ELECTRICAL

European-made LED lighting throughout;

LEGRAND light switches and power sockets;

Cat 6 wiring with television, telephone and data points to principal reception rooms and bedrooms.

COMMON AREAS

Welcoming reception lobby incorporating bespoke concierge desk

24-hour security service

Visitor seating lounge

Feature lighting and bespoke design at reception

5 passenger lift and 1 service lift

AMENITIES

Food & Beverages

Outlets Podium-level swimming pool with children's pool

State-of-the-art gymnasium

Health club

Multifunctional outdoor court

Children's play area

MARQUISE SQUARE IS IN THE MOST SOUGHT-AFTER SPOT IN DUBAI

It will be at the heart of the city’s future - and this makes it a compelling investment opportunity. Marquise Square is located on Burj Khalifa Street within the world-famous Burj Khalifa District. Its remarkable location is just minutes from the world’s tallest building and key business and financial districts, including the Middle East’s premier business hub the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

 
Apartment building 1BR | Lamaa | Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas

Key Highlights;

  • Luxurious facades & gleaming views
  • Natural outlook of the site to enjoy
  • Classic arabesque architecture with modern interiors
  • Prime location with access to key destination in a few mins
  • Beautiful scenarios living in the exclusive residences as utmost luxury

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 736 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Yoga & Medittaion
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

 

Realting.com
Go