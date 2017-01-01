Apartment in New Building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.
Key Highlights;
- Amenities & facilities on offer are some of the best
- Serene & tranquil environment for relaxed living space
- Premium interiors & high-end fittings
- Great views of the surrounding areas & access to a private beach
- A few distance away from Dubai Creek Marina
Amenities & Facilites;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 682 Sqft
- Laundry area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Car parking space
- Barbeque area
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- Sports court
- School & Institute
- Community Hall
- Park & Leisure area
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Fitness centre
- Dining & Retail outlets
- Spa & Sauna room
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws.