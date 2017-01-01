  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 1BR | Bayshore | Emaar

Dubai, UAE
from € 257,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartments, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Bayshore by Emaar.

Key Highlights;

  • Amenities & facilities on offer are some of the best
  • Serene & tranquil environment for relaxed living space
  • Premium interiors & high-end fittings
  • Great views of the surrounding areas & access to a private beach
  • A few distance away from Dubai Creek Marina

Amenities & Facilites;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 682 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Car parking space
  • Barbeque area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Sports court
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Dining & Retail outlets
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

Apartment building 1BR | North43 | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Seascape | Mina Rashid
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 4BR | Creek Waters | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Peninsula Five | Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Bluewaters Bay | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Bluewaters Bay | meraas
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers ix delighted to offer its clients a luxurious 1 bedroom apartment, located in Bluewaters Island, known as Bluewaters Bay by Meraas

Key Highlights;

  • Generous & welcoming main arrival & drop-off areas
  • High-rise twin tower development at Bluewaters Island
  • Infinity pool with fabulous sea views
  • Surrounded by the Bluewaters Island, The Palm & The Walk JBR
  • Countless dining, shopping, leisure & entertainment

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 982 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Health care centre
  • Leisure area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Swimming pool
  • Beach access
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation area

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 2BR | Lamaa | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,113 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Dressing / Wardrobe / Closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Yoga & Medittaion
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Attraction Closeby;

  • Beach
  • Burj Al Arab
  • Dubai Marina
  • Pedestrian Bike Path
  • Community Park
  • Tennis courts
  • Two International Airports

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Gated complex of villas Hartland II Villas with an international school and green areas, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer villas with parking spaces, private swimming pools, and gardens.

The residence features large green areas and lagoons, an international school, a shopping mall.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
