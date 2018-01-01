Apartment in New Building 2BR | Onyx | Payment Plan
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Onyx by Binghatti.
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 50%
- On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 2 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 1,550 Sqft
- Private pool
- Store area
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Beach
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- School & Institute
- Sports court
- Community Hall
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
Locations Nearby;
- Circle Mall – 05 mins
- Dubai Butterfly Garden – 10 mins
- Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
- Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
- Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
