Apartment in New Building 1BR | Onyx | Binghatti

Dubai, UAE
from € 230,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Onyx by Binghatti.

Key Highlights;

  • A unique & unparalleled architecture style
  • High-end finishing & remarkable aesthetics
  • Luxurious lifestyle with brilliant comfort of modern element
  • Close to proximity to major malls & academic centers

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 740 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Springs – 1.8Km
  • Jumeirah Village Triangle – 2.1Km
  • Victory Heights – 2.6Km
  • Emirates Hills – 2.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE
