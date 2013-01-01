Apartment in New Building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

3 Bedroom

3 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 1,606 Sqft

View of water

Built-in-wardrobe

Balcony / Terrace

Concierge services

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception area

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Restaurant & Cafe

Dining & Retail outlet

Supermarket & Shopping area

Health care centre

Kid’s play area

Beach

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

School & Institute

Sports court

Community Hall

Tennis & Basketball court

Fitness centre

Spa & Sauna room

Inner Plaza

Multi-purpose room

Community room

Entertainment room

Locations Nearby;

Creek Beach – 10 mins

Creek Marina – 10 mins

Burj Khalifa – 15 mins

Dubai Creek Tower – 20 mins

Dedicated Metro – 20 mins

Dubai Square – 25 mins

