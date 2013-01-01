  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Apartment in New Building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location

Apartment in New Building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location

Dubai, UAE
from € 913,000
Share using:
QR
Apartment in New Building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location
1 / 13 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 3 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,606 Sqft
  • View of water
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Concierge services
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Inner Plaza
  • Multi-purpose room
  • Community room
  • Entertainment room

Locations Nearby;

  • Creek Beach – 10 mins
  • Creek Marina – 10 mins
  • Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
  • Dubai Creek Tower – 20 mins
  • Dedicated Metro – 20 mins
  • Dubai Square – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location

Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY - 1 Bed
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Blvd Heights near Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residence AYKON CITY
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Apartment building 3BR | Grove | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from € 913,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Elano | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 3 Bath
  • Semi-furnished
  • BUA; 1,045 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Store area
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Kid’s play area
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Fitness centre
  • Sports court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Table tennis
  • Health club
  • Cabana seating
  • Indoor basketball
  • Steam room
  • Party hall
  • Billiards
  • Tropical shower
  • Library
  • Landscaped garden

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Sports City – 05 mins
  • Jumeirah Village Circle – 05 mins
  • First Avenue Mall – 10 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 15 mins
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 20 mins
  • Business Bay – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 25 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Palm Gateway | Nakheel
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Gateway, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Key Highlights;

  • Excellent interiors with the top of the line finish
  • Easy access to retail outlet & fine dining options
  • Specular location at the heart of the Palm Jumeirah
  • World-class neighbourhood amenities & facilities
  • Uninterrupted view of the Dubai Skyline, Palm Jumeirah, & Arabian Ranches

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 988 Sqft
  • Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Powder room
  • Utility
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Sports court
  • Swimming pool
  • Community Hall
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Green surrounding
  • Sitting area
  • Barbeque area
  • Beach area
  • Hospital
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Outdoor sports facilities

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 4BR | Lamaa | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known Lamaa by Meraas

Amenities & Facilties;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,154 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Store Area
  • Maid room
  • Dressing / Closet / Wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Water activity
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Yoga & Medittaion
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Location Nearby;

  • Mall of Emirates – 05 mins
  • Dubai Marina – 15 mins
  • Global Village – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go