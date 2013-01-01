  1. Realting.com
Apartment in New Building 2BR | Grove | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 571,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,081 Sqft
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Concierge services
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Inner Plaza
  • Multi-purpose room
  • Community room
  • Entertainment room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Culture Village – 2.8Km
  • Health care centre phase 2 – 2.9Km
  • Al Kifaf – 6.3Km
  • Warsan Village – 6.5Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of Apartment in New Building 2BR | Grove | Payment Plan

