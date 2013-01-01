Apartment in New Building 1BR | Grove | Emaar
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.
Key Highlights;
- Luxury waterfront apartments
- Top-notch facilities & amenities
- Gated community with full of surprises
- Pedestrian bridge to Creek Island
- Elegantly designed apartments with amenities for its residents to avail
Amenities & Facilities;
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 711 Sqft
- Built-in-wardrobe
- Balcony / Terrace
- Concierge services
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Dining & Retail outlet
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Beach
- Jogging, Cycling & Running track
- School & Institute
- Sports court
- Community Hall
- Tennis & Basketball court
- Fitness centre
- Spa & Sauna room
- Inner Plaza
- Multi-purpose room
- Community room
- Entertainment room
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284