  Villa 5BR | Malta | Payment Plan

Villa 5BR | Malta | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from € 649,000
About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 5 bedroom townhouse, located in Damac Lagoons, known as Malta by Damac Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 3,377 Sqft
  • 3 Floors
  • Laundry area
  • Powder room
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Maid room
  • Extra room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lawn
  • Roof
  • Garden
  • Garage for 2 car parking
  • Gym
  • Swimming pool
  • Barbeque area
  • Park & Leisure area
  • Fitness centre
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Hotels
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • School & Institute
  • Hospital
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Sports facilities

Locations Nearby;

  • Jebel Ali School – 15 mins
  • Dubai International Stadium – 15 mins
  • City Centre Measim – 15 mins
  • Mall of Emirates – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins

 For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Dubai, UAE

