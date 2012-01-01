Villa 5BR | Malta | Payment Plan
About the complex
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 5 bedroom townhouse, located in Damac Lagoons, known as Malta by Damac Properties
Payment Plan;
- Down Payment – 20%
- During Construction – 60%
- On Handover – 20%
Amenities & Facilities;
- 5 Bedroom
- 6 Bath
- Unfurnished
- BUA; 3,377 Sqft
- 3 Floors
- Laundry area
- Powder room
- Walk-in-closet
- Maid room
- Extra room
- Balcony / Terrace
- Lawn
- Roof
- Garden
- Garage for 2 car parking
- Gym
- Swimming pool
- Barbeque area
- Park & Leisure area
- Fitness centre
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Health care centre
- Kid’s play area
- Hotels
- Restaurant & Cafe
- Yoga & Meditation
- School & Institute
- Hospital
- Outdoor cinema
- Sports facilities
Locations Nearby;
- Jebel Ali School – 15 mins
- Dubai International Stadium – 15 mins
- City Centre Measim – 15 mins
- Mall of Emirates – 25 mins
- Al Maktoum International Airport – 30 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284