  4. Residential complex Furnished apartments in the new Neva Residences with a swimming pool and a parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Furnished apartments in the new Neva Residences with a swimming pool and a parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 220,859
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the new Neva Residences with a swimming pool and a parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • JBR - 17 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
