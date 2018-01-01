Residential complex Furnished apartments in the new Neva Residences with a swimming pool and a parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 1 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Elano by Oro 24

Payment Plan;

Down Payment – 20%

During Construction – 80%

Amenities & Facilities;

1 Bedroom

2 Bath

Semi-furnished

BUA; 785 Sqft

Powder room

Study area

Balcony / Terrace

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Reception

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Gym

Dining & Retail outlet

Restaurant & Cafe

Kid’s play area

Jogging, Cycling & Running track

Shopping & Supermarket

Spa & Sauna room

Fitness centre

Sports court

Outdoor cinema

Table tennis

Health club

Cabana seating

Indoor basketball

Steam room

Party hall

Billiards

Tropical shower

Library

Landscaped garden

Nearby Neighbourhood =;

Motor City – 1.7Km

Villa Lantana – 1.7Km

Dubai Science Park – 1.8Km

Studio City – 2.3Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

