Residential complex Furnished apartments in Elevate complex, new area in West Dubai, Arjan Dubai, Dubai, UAE

16-storey residential complex with spacious apartments. Located in a quiet area, away from the noise of the city. The project is fully furnished, the apartments are already equipped with appliances, there is a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, as well as TV and curtains. All apartments are connected to the smart home system. There are studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments available.

Payment plan:

50% - quarterly, while construction is in progress.

50% - upon delivery.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: fountain, children's pool and playroom for children, movie theater, game room, gazebo, lounge areas in club, bar, coffee shop, and business center.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Arjan Dubai is a new district in the west of Dubai, bordering Al Barsha and Motor City. The Sheikh Zayd Highway, Dubai's main thoroughfare, runs along the southern border of the area.

A 15 minute walk from Elevate there are two English speaking schools: Australian International School and Nord Anglia International School.

Near the complex there are popular tourist spots: Dubai Miracle Garden - the largest flower garden in the world, and the Butterfly Garden. Also nearby there is Dubai Science Park, Dubai's science and medical center.