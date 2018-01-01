  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished apartments in Elevate complex, new area in West Dubai, Arjan Dubai, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 213,029
Residential complex Furnished apartments in Elevate complex, new area in West Dubai, Arjan Dubai, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

16-storey residential complex with spacious apartments. Located in a quiet area, away from the noise of the city. The project is fully furnished, the apartments are already equipped with appliances, there is a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, as well as TV and curtains. All apartments are connected to the smart home system. There are studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments available.

Payment plan:

50% - quarterly, while construction is in progress.

50% - upon delivery.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: fountain, children's pool and playroom for children, movie theater, game room, gazebo, lounge areas in club, bar, coffee shop, and business center.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Arjan Dubai is a new district in the west of Dubai, bordering Al Barsha and Motor City. The Sheikh Zayd Highway, Dubai's main thoroughfare, runs along the southern border of the area.

A 15 minute walk from Elevate there are two English speaking schools: Australian International School and Nord Anglia International School.

Near the complex there are popular tourist spots: Dubai Miracle Garden - the largest flower garden in the world, and the Butterfly Garden. Also nearby there is Dubai Science Park, Dubai's science and medical center.

Dubai, UAE
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Residential complex Residential complex Mag Park with private swimming pools and view of the large green park, in the quiet area of MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is one of the largest gated communities in the heart of Dubai. It is a unique residential complex consisting of apartments and houses with different layouts.

The project has 896 apartments and 694 townhouses and villas with 4-5 bedrooms and 4-5 floors.

The homes have private elevators, spacious storage space, offices, kid's rooms, walk-in closets, parking and private swimming pools.

The balconies overlook a large green park of 25,000 m2.

The rooftop terrace has an outdoor kitchen, dining area, and lounge area.

Convenient payment plan:

  • 10% - prepayment
  • 10% - after 6 months
  • 10% - after 12 months
  • 10% - after 18 months
  • 60% - after the project is completed.
Facilities and equipment in the house

The project also includes stores, hospitals, a mosque, lounge areas, an outdoor bar, a kindergarten, jogging paths, tennis courts, golf courses, horseback riding areas, and bicycle paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the quiet area of Mohammed Bin Rashid City, surrounded by greenery, walking paths and parks, away from the noise of the city.

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

Hotels: Burj El Arab: 21 min, Meydan Hotel: 10 min, Armani Hotel: 17 min.

Commercial areas: DIFC Financial hub: 12 min, Business Bay: 15 min, D3: 15 min.

Clinics and hospitals: Emirates Hosp. Clinics: 17 min, Mediclinic City Hospital: 19 min, American Hospital: 19 min.

Transportation: DXB airport: 21 min, Sheikh Zayed Rd: 7 min, DWC airport: 35 min.

Golf Clubs: Meydan Golf: 10 min, Dubai Hills: 15 min, Emirates: 24min.

Educational Institutions: Gems-Willington-Pr. School: 17 min, the English College: 15 min, Dubai Int. Pvt. School: 17 min.

Leisure facilities: Dubai Mall: 16 min, Meydan One Mall: 15 min, Dubai Opera: 20 min.
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

Amenities & Facilties;

- 3 Bedroom

- 3 Bath

- Unfurnished 

- BUA; 1,292 Sqft 

- Store area 

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards 

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

Nearby Neighbourhood;

- Victory Heights; 1.5Km

- Sports City; 1.7Km

- Jumeirah Village Triangle; 2.5Km

- Motor City; 2.7Km

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Ready for rent and residence visa apartments LIV Residence, close to the sea and the beach, with views of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

Studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments are available for purchase. Some apartments have harbor views, and there are also apartments with views of JBR neighborhood and the street. All apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows, premium European kitchens, and spacious private terraces. Most of the remaining apartments are currently for rent.

Amenities: infinity pool and terrace with view of Dubai Marina; stores and restaurant.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the lively and busiest areas of the city. It is a marina where the most luxurious ships are moored, and tall skyscrapers are located nearby.

It is a prestigious residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest neighborhoods in Dubai, and yet, it is the most populated and developed area. Jumeirah Beach Residence or JBR is the "heart" of the area. In JBR, there are 200 high-rise buildings, including 40 skyscrapers ranging in height from 250 to 516 m. The tallest of them is the Pentominium skyscraper with a height of 516 m.

The project is located in close proximity to cafes and restaurants, supermarket, bus stop and the harbor.

  • Dubai Marina Mall - 4 min by car
  • Marina Beach - 6 min
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 min
  • Mall Dubai - 18 min
  • Burj Khalifa Skyscraper - 20 min
  • Airport - 25 min
  • Jumeirah Mosque - 23 min
  • Creek Park - 22 min
