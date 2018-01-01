  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One

Residential complex Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One

Dubai, UAE
from € 346,001
Residential complex Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One
About the complex

Introducing one of the most innovative and multifunctional projects that Dubai has ever seen, offering a luxurious lifestyle in one of the developing areas of the city, with access to endless amenities.

The complex will consist of five towers with a height of 30 to 66 floors. 

All living quarters will be equipped with a laundry / utility room, and all apartments with 3-4 bedrooms will have a room for servants. Some apartments will have a classroom.

Each apartment will have at least one balcony or garden, from where future residents will be able to enjoy amazing views of Ras Al Khor, a crystal lagoon and an 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the complex. 

Convenience 

  • Heavenly gardens and terraces with amazing views of the horizon of Dubai, Ras al-Khor and the Crystal Lagoon.
  • Full library
  • Gym with treadmills, static bicycles, treadmill.
  • Shopping center 
  • Pool for adults and children
  • Four interconnected courtyards
  • Children's play area
  • 12 elevators in each building
  • Sobha Cafe and barbecue area. 
  • Premium Golf Course Pitch & Putt designed by Gary Pleyer
  • Exclusive club house with first-class amenities and patio overlooking the golf course
  • Wellness Park, Family Park, Fitness Park and Adult Park
  • 8 million square feet of promenade, 30% of open green areas, 2 international schools
  • Crystal lagoon

Location

  • Just a 15-minute drive from Dubai Center, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport. Near the recently planned metro line, close to the world's new largest shopping center and indoor ski slope, just minutes from the center of Dubai. Transport accessibility
  • 6 minutes to the Sobha Hartland Community complex with a lagoon and two international schools.
  • 10 minutes to the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve
  • 10 minutes to the shopping centers The Dubai Mall, Festival City Mall
  • 12 minutes to Business Bay and Dubai Center
  • 14 minutes to Zabil Park, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame
  • 10 minutes to Dubai International Airport
  • 3 min to the medical center of Nadd Al Hammar
  • 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa / city center
  • Service charge 20 AED / sq.ft

Sky terrace

Stunning views of the city open from the magnificent heavenly terrace in each tower. Bright shades of theme yards and golf courses will give you a sense of serenity when you admire the horizon painted in the myriad of shades. 

Each of the 5 towers has a cave with a high lobby, small barbecue facilities, relaxation and private parties, as well as a thematic courtyard, interconnected on the 6th floor.

Four theme yards. 

Keep the harmony of your soul in four exclusive theme yards interconnected. Swim in the pool, put yourself in shape in the gym or take a walk along green alleys with a landscape design to relieve the stress of everyday life. 

World Class Golf Course

Stylishly play golf on the 18-hole pit and patch field, each of which is carefully designed by a famous player.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
Shopping center 1 000 m
The airport 10 000 m
Transport stop 50 m
Shop 50 m
You are viewing
