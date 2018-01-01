Residential complex New high-rise residence Emerald with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The ORB Tower.

ORB Tower by District One offers mix waterfront apartments, with superb views of the surrounding areas & that of the city’s majestic skyline, the residences will quantify your whole living experience

Amenities & Facilities;

4 Bedroom

5 Bath

Unfurnished

BUA; 4,649 Sqft

Walk-in-closet

Office

Powder room

Laundry area

Lobby, Lift & Waiting area

Dressing

Dining & Retail outlet

Gym

Kids play area

Leisure & Park

Restaurant & Cafe

Barbeque area

Swimming pool

Supermarket & Shopping area

Green surrounding

School & Institute

Community Hall

Fitness centre

Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Location Nearby;

Business Bay – 10 mins

Dubai International Financial Centre – 15 mins

Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins

Burj Al Arab – 20 mins

Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284