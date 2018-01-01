  1. Realting.com
  New high-rise residence Emerald with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise residence Emerald with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise residence Emerald with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds, close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, a steam bath and a sauna, a parking, jogging paths, kids' playgrounds, yoga areas, sports grounds, a barbecue area.

Completion - January, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 7 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Hospital - 2 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
Apartment building 4BR | ORB Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2023

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 4 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as The ORB Tower.

ORB Tower by District One offers mix waterfront apartments, with superb views of the surrounding areas & that of the city’s majestic skyline, the residences will quantify your whole living experience

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 4 Bedroom
  • 5 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 4,649 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Office
  • Powder room
  • Laundry area
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Dressing
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Gym
  • Kids play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Green surrounding
  • School & Institute
  • Community Hall
  • Fitness centre
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track

Location Nearby;

  • Business Bay – 10 mins
  • Dubai International Financial Centre – 15 mins
  • Dubai World Trade Centre – 15 mins
  • Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
  • Dubai International Airport – 30 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Furnished apartments in the new Neva Residences with a swimming pool and a parking, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • JBR - 17 minutes
Residential complex Urban Oasis residential complex by Italian designer, near the water channel, with city views, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex on the banks of the Dubai Canal. Designed by a Saudi Arabian developer and the Italian design company Missoni. It is the world's second building with interiors by this designer, the first one is in Miami.

The building will be decorated with elements of fashion and art similar to the apartment complex in Miami.

The balconies of the apartments have views of the marina, the waterway and the city. There are many flat options to choose from, ranging from studios to 1-5 bedroom apartments and penthouses.

The penthouses at Urban Oasis are exceptional. Each exclusive penthouse has a private elevator and views of the Dubai Canal and the city from four sides.

Convenient payment plan:

10% - down payment

30% - before delivery of the project

60% - after delivery of the project.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in the heart of Dubai. It is right on the banks of the Dubai Canal and a stone's throw from the city's most prestigious locations:

  • Downtown Dubai - 5 minutes away
  • Jumeirah Beach - 7 minutes away
  • Dubai Mall - 5 minutes away.
