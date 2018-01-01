  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex New Palace Residence North with a panoramic view and restaurants directly on the promenade, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Palace Residence North with a panoramic view and restaurants directly on the promenade, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 310,329
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New Palace Residence North with a panoramic view and restaurants directly on the promenade, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the beach and Downtown Dubai.

The residence features an infinity pool, shops and restaurants, a kids' playground and a pool, a yoga studio and a gym, a barbecue area.

Completion - June, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the picturesque promenade, close to bars, restaurants, shops, entertainment.

  • Central park - 5 minutes
  • Creek Marina - 10 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 2bedroom
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Roskoshnyy 1-Bedroom v komplekse ASAYEL v MGL
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Spacious and luminous apartments with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour project, Dubai Creek Harbour, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | Creek Waters | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential quarter Design Quarter v samom kreativnom rayone Dubaya
Dubai, UAE
from € 465,675
You are viewing
Residential complex New Palace Residence North with a panoramic view and restaurants directly on the promenade, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 310,329
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Grove | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,081 Sqft
  • Built-in-wardrobe
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Concierge services
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Inner Plaza
  • Multi-purpose room
  • Community room
  • Entertainment room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • Culture Village – 2.8Km
  • Health care centre phase 2 – 2.9Km
  • Al Kifaf – 6.3Km
  • Warsan Village – 6.5Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Residential complex Farishta with swimming pool and gym, with views of the city, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project has luxury residential apartments. It is an attractive investment proposition with rental yields of up to 7%. There are 137 studios, 124 one-bedroom flats and 23 two-bedroom flats. The flats have balconies and air conditioning.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Al Furjan is one of Dubai's most popular residential areas. It is notable for its picturesque surroundings and proximity to major shopping and leisure centres.

Distance to some popular places:

  • IBN BATTUTA Mall- 5 minutes
  • DUBAI EXPO 2020- 14 MIN
  • Jafza - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Festival City / IKEA - 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Madinat Jumeirah - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina / Jumeirah Beach Residence - 10 minutes
  • Al Furjan Metro Station - 1 minute
  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road - 2 minutes
Residence Louvre Residences, Abu Dhabi,UAE
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from € 339,503
4–1 156 m² 12 apartments
Completion date: 2025

ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT.
Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in the new Saadiyat Grove area on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The largest developer of UAE, Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the world-famous Louvre Abu Dhabi will create the world's first residence under the brand of a museum. Exquisite studios and apartments from one to three bedrooms, with panoramic views of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences has been designed in accordance with the Pearl Building Rating System, where natural materials will be used. Walking zones, jogging paths and recreational areas are planned on the territory of the complex.

Apartments in Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences are available in two color schemes: 
- Dark Premium with a rich palette of neutral cool colors;
- Light Premium with taupe and cream accents.
To create a stylish look, interiors will be enhanced with marble finishes and metallic accents, as well as exclusive artwork featured throughout the living and dining areas.


5-star amenities available to Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences residents:
- infinity pool;
- wellness area with gym and sauna;
- yoga and pilates studio;
- Meditation areas;
- Cinema Privé - 5-star movie theater in the residence;
- Creativité Room - indoor children's play area;
- Lounge area with juice bar and swimming pool;
- Lobby overlooking the museum with game room, coffee station, table tennis and billiards;
- Le Salon Détente Lounge with collaboration rooms, library, lounge, private meeting rooms and a social area.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will also provide its residents with a range of exclusive services:
- smart home system;
- laundry and dry cleaning;
- housekeeping;
- spa and grooming for pets;
- free delivery of groceries;
- courier services;
- pre-check-in service for deliveries, refrigerator and grocery refills;
- assistance with travel reservations, car rentals and fine dining;
- catering and event planning;
- personal fitness trainer;
- art consultant;
- 24-hour concierge service;
- valet, doorman and messenger services.

Realting.com
Go