Residential complex New Palace Residence North with a panoramic view and restaurants directly on the promenade, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE

from € 339,503

4–1 156 m² 12 apartments

Completion date: 2025

ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT.

Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in the new Saadiyat Grove area on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The largest developer of UAE, Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the world-famous Louvre Abu Dhabi will create the world's first residence under the brand of a museum. Exquisite studios and apartments from one to three bedrooms, with panoramic views of the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences has been designed in accordance with the Pearl Building Rating System, where natural materials will be used. Walking zones, jogging paths and recreational areas are planned on the territory of the complex.

Apartments in Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences are available in two color schemes:

- Dark Premium with a rich palette of neutral cool colors;

- Light Premium with taupe and cream accents.

To create a stylish look, interiors will be enhanced with marble finishes and metallic accents, as well as exclusive artwork featured throughout the living and dining areas.



5-star amenities available to Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences residents:

- infinity pool;

- wellness area with gym and sauna;

- yoga and pilates studio;

- Meditation areas;

- Cinema Privé - 5-star movie theater in the residence;

- Creativité Room - indoor children's play area;

- Lounge area with juice bar and swimming pool;

- Lobby overlooking the museum with game room, coffee station, table tennis and billiards;

- Le Salon Détente Lounge with collaboration rooms, library, lounge, private meeting rooms and a social area.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences will also provide its residents with a range of exclusive services:

- smart home system;

- laundry and dry cleaning;

- housekeeping;

- spa and grooming for pets;

- free delivery of groceries;

- courier services;

- pre-check-in service for deliveries, refrigerator and grocery refills;

- assistance with travel reservations, car rentals and fine dining;

- catering and event planning;

- personal fitness trainer;

- art consultant;

- 24-hour concierge service;

- valet, doorman and messenger services.