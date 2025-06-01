  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 3,845,277
Share using:
QR
Residential complex German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Modern and elegant villas with 4-5 bedrooms with panoramic views, in the style of German Bauhaus architecture.

Near the villas there are infinity pools, Jacuzzis, white sandy beaches, exotic gardens with trees and plants, blue lagoon with sea water.

Payment plan: 50% prepayment, 50% after project delivery.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence Bianca with swimming pools and green areas, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex CREEK VISTAS HEIGHTS ot SOBHA REALTY -3 Bdr m
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | The Highbury | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments in the prestigious Levanto residential complex with first-class infrastructure in the JVC area, Jumeirah Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex German style villas next to the beach and lagoon, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 3,845,277
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Park Field Dubai Hills
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

Spacious apartment with 1 bedroom 792sq. Fut, in the very center of Dubai Hills Estate, Southern District. A minute from the center. surrounded by greenery, a beautiful view of the park outside. There is a children's playground, sports amenities in the open, a golf course and shops.

renting out in December 2025 fully furnished, ready to move in.

50% down payment. with a very flexible payment plan.

Payment Dates:

Initial payment 50%: 145309.32 USD to the owner

                                                   64158.36 USD to the developer

                 08/21/2024 - 10% - 32079.18 USD to the developer

                 01/06/2025 - 10% - 32079.18 USD to the developer

                 12/15/2025 - 30% - 96236.99 USD to the developer


additional payments: DLD - 4%

                                        Commission - 2%

 
Residential complex Modern residence Fern City Walk with well-developed infrastructure close to the places of interest, in the prestigious area of Al Wasl, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer spacious apartments with different layouts (one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 2 exclusive penthouses).

The residence features a private landscaped park and a panoramic view of Central Park, tennis courts and swimming pools, a gym, a spa center, a parking.

Completion - July, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of Dubai.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5 minutes (3 km)
  • Sea - 3.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes (15 km)
Apartment building 5BR | Cavalli Couture | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located in Cavalli Couture, Dubai Water Canal.

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 5 Bedroom
  • 6 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 8,750 Sqft
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Store area
  • Powder room
  • Lift
  • Guest room
  • Show Kitchen
  • Utility
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Barbeque area
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach Access
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Green surrounding
  • Sports court
  • Beach Volleyball
  • Jogging, Running & Cycling track
  • Water activity
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Party Hall
  • Club House

Location Nearby;

  • Dubai Mall ( 10 mins )
  • Palm Jumeirah ( 15 mins )
  • Burj Al Arab ( 15 mins )
  • The Walk JBR ( 20 mins )
  • Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )
  • Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins )

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Realting.com
Go