  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residential complex Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from € 396,373
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

French Riviera-style residential complex: includes premium rooms, party clubs, and a private beach with cafes and restaurants.

Property owners have access to the beach club and can use the service of anchorage on the beach to park their yacht or boat. Giant blue pool, snorkeling, coral reefs and sea life near the complex.

For owners - 2 weeks free stay per year.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Residential complex New villas and townhouses in a gated residence District 11 Opal Gardens with beaches, in the quiet residential area of MBR, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Summer | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Merano Tower with around-the-clock security close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | La Cote | Port De La Mer
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 3BR | La Sirene | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from € 396,373
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Marina Shores | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Marina, known as Marina Shores by Emaar. Offering many amazing units with amenities for its residents to avail.

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 10%
  • During Construction – 70%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,223 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • 24/7 Security
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Basketball & Tennis court
  • Marina & Yacht
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Supermarket & Shopping
  • Kid’s play area
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Green surrounding
  • Garden & Park
  • School & Institute
  • Water Activity
  • Fitness centre

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms.

Each apartment has built-in / walk-in closets, equipped kitchen and bathrooms with high quality ceramic finishes .

Deduction of rental income:

- Service charges: $38.1 per m2 per year (or 13 AED per sq ft/year)

- Air conditioning charges: calculated on a building-wide basis and paid for by a resident - owner or tenant (if rented out).

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: central air conditioning, intercom, 24-hour security, sauna, steam room, 2 indoor squash courts, basketball court, children's pool, roof terrace, and coffee shop.

Advantages
  • Dubai is one of the most attractive investment destinations (Top 4 cities by safety (Euromonitor International), Top 5 most visited cities in the world, Top 1 by the money amount spent by tourists).
  • Dubai has a developed economy (0% income/capital gains/dividends tax; freezones — areas with beneficial tax and customs systems; stable currency exchange rate; low inflation rate).
  • Prices in Dubai are predicted to continue to rise due to investor demand. The total volume of transactions in the first two quarters of 2022 reached 22 thousand, it is 45% more than in 2021. By the second quarter of 2022, apartment prices in Dubai were up 38.9% year-on-year.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located in Jumeirah Village. This rapidly growing area in the heart of New Dubai is popular with families due to its central location, transport accessibility and attractive real estate prices.

The area is divided into 2 sub-districts - Jumeirah Village Triangle, which is mainly built up with residential townhouses and villas; and the much larger Jumeirah Village Circle with a landscaped area in the center of the development.

Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet neighborhood with 33 landscaped parks, schools, shopping areas, cafes and restaurants.

There are cafes and restaurants, a supermarket, several parks and bus stops within walking distance of the building.

Distance:

  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes by car.
  • City Centre, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 25-30 minutes.
Residential complex Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer new luxury townhouses with a view of the golf course.

The residence features a golf club, a beach and swimming pools, kids; playgrounds, a petting farm and horse riding, green areas, sports grounds, a supermarket, a medical center, a school.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Polo & Equestrian Club – 10 minutes
  • Autodrome - 12 minutes
  • Nearest shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • International airport - 28 minutes
  • Nearest school - 5 minutes
Realting.com
Go