Residential complex Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE

French Riviera-style residential complex: includes premium rooms, party clubs, and a private beach with cafes and restaurants.

Property owners have access to the beach club and can use the service of anchorage on the beach to park their yacht or boat. Giant blue pool, snorkeling, coral reefs and sea life near the complex.

For owners - 2 weeks free stay per year.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.